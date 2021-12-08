Will Bunch: What happened to 'the public good'?

In the middle of a crazy week signaling another long American winter of discontent, former Montana Gov. Steve Bullock — that rare Democrat who could win an election in a blood-red rural state — published an op-ed in The New York Times. Bullock urged his party, which has seen its rural support plummet toward zero, to get out more and tell voters how Obamacare can save rural hospitals, or about the wonders of universal pre-K — because at the end of the day, “we generally all want the same things.”
Do we, though? As I read Bullock’s essay — which struck me as both nostalgic and Pollyanna-ish — I couldn’t help but wonder how his message would play in the rural Kentucky district of U.S. Rep. Thomas Massie, who just sent out his 2021 Christmas card showing his entire family, including his wife and four children, posing with assault-style weapons (the Republican congressman is holding what appears to be an M60 machine gun). It includes his cheerful holiday message: “Merry Christmas! ps. Santa, please bring ammo.”
The Massie family Christmas (remarkably, not an original concept) would have been creepy under the best of circumstances, but as most Americans with a semblance of a soul are well aware, these have not been the best of circumstances.
It’s hard to think about all this sordidness around guns — the so-called “rugged individualism" that the Massies put forth to mark a holiday meant to celebrate a communal season of hope — and not see that a lot of folks care a lot more about the tribalism of America’s culture war than, say, keeping a rural hospital open. That we don’t “want the same things” — just what’s ours.
I think the trauma of the last five or so years has exposed something deeply damaged in the national soul — a common thread that’s buried in almost every story, even when we fail to see it.
Seriously, what the hell is wrong with America? What the nation has been missing, in accelerated fashion, since the government-is-the-problem “Reagan revolution” of the 1980s, is any notion of three words that have disappeared from the national conversation: “The public good.”
The rapid loss of voter and politician support for the idea of shared public services, and the subsequent gutting of those services, which led to even less trust among citizens — play a role in issues such as the massive resistance to vaccines. Writing in The New York Times this weekend, physician Anita Sreedhar and journalist Anand Gopal try to explain the vaccine hesitancy they’ve encountered in poorer neighborhoods in the Bronx, despite the scientific evidence and government messaging. They wrote:
“Over the past four decades, governments have slashed budgets and privatized basic services. This has two important consequences for public health. First, people are unlikely to trust institutions that do little for them. And second, public health is no longer viewed as a collective endeavor, based on the principle of social solidarity and mutual obligation. People are conditioned to believe they’re on their own and responsible only for themselves. That means an important source of vaccine hesitancy is the erosion of the idea of a common good.”
I’ve advocated for one small step back in the right direction — an 18-year-old “gap year” of universal national service that would bring together young Americans from different silos with a sense of shared purpose (although I doubt Republicans like Massie could be dislodged from their machine guns to vote for this). And maybe Montana’s Steve Bullock is partly right, that somehow doing good for the middle class on broadband access or the price of insulin could lower the temperature of the culture war.
But maybe getting back to where we once belonged starts with something even simpler. Maybe we can start every political conversation with the three simple words that America seems to have utterly forgotten these last 50 years or so: the public good.
Farm Focus: How agricultural keeps driving the Central Illinois economy
Take a look at this year's special Farm Focus section, which showcases Central Illinois agricultural producers. Have a story idea for our next edition? Email scott.perry@lee.net.
Arthur group offers opportunity to share ideas, solutions.
A weed that Central Illinoisans see along roadways, at the edges of fields or at construction sites has been domesticated in Central Illinois into a crop that researchers say has the potential to help combat climate change and provide additional income to farmers.
Sales from dispensaries across the state totaled nearly $128 million last month, a 10 percent jump from a record-setting $116.4 million in May.
“It’s very different than it was 30 years ago, whereas every kid was from a farming background or grew up on a farm,” said Jaton Shaffer. “It’s definitely transitioned from that.”
Richland Community College's agriculture and horticulture programs have grown and expanded in the last few years and offer transfer to a four-year university.
After surviving global trade wars and adapting to supply shortages and inflated input prices caused by the coronavirus pandemic, Central Illinois farmers are entering harvest season in economic limbo.
Sangamon Valley High School's ag education program has grown in the last few years and recently added a greenhouse to allow students to grow plants to sell.
Ahead of his first Farm Progress Show, Costello sat down with Lee Enterprises for an interview about Illinois agriculture and its place in the world.
One of the few family activities permitted last year amid stringent coronavirus restrictions — pumpkin farms often have plenty of outdoor space for social distancing — local agritourism stayed plenty busy last year.
Will Bunch is national columnist for the Philadelphia Inquirer.