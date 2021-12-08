Will Bunch: What happened to 'the public good'?

In the middle of a crazy week signaling another long American winter of discontent, former Montana Gov. Steve Bullock — that rare Democrat who could win an election in a blood-red rural state — published an op-ed in The New York Times. Bullock urged his party, which has seen its rural support plummet toward zero, to get out more and tell voters how Obamacare can save rural hospitals, or about the wonders of universal pre-K — because at the end of the day, “we generally all want the same things.”

Do we, though? As I read Bullock’s essay — which struck me as both nostalgic and Pollyanna-ish — I couldn’t help but wonder how his message would play in the rural Kentucky district of U.S. Rep. Thomas Massie, who just sent out his 2021 Christmas card showing his entire family, including his wife and four children, posing with assault-style weapons (the Republican congressman is holding what appears to be an M60 machine gun). It includes his cheerful holiday message: “Merry Christmas! ps. Santa, please bring ammo.”

The Massie family Christmas (remarkably, not an original concept) would have been creepy under the best of circumstances, but as most Americans with a semblance of a soul are well aware, these have not been the best of circumstances.

It’s hard to think about all this sordidness around guns — the so-called “rugged individualism" that the Massies put forth to mark a holiday meant to celebrate a communal season of hope — and not see that a lot of folks care a lot more about the tribalism of America’s culture war than, say, keeping a rural hospital open. That we don’t “want the same things” — just what’s ours.

I think the trauma of the last five or so years has exposed something deeply damaged in the national soul — a common thread that’s buried in almost every story, even when we fail to see it.

Seriously, what the hell is wrong with America? What the nation has been missing, in accelerated fashion, since the government-is-the-problem “Reagan revolution” of the 1980s, is any notion of three words that have disappeared from the national conversation: “The public good.”

The rapid loss of voter and politician support for the idea of shared public services, and the subsequent gutting of those services, which led to even less trust among citizens — play a role in issues such as the massive resistance to vaccines. Writing in The New York Times this weekend, physician Anita Sreedhar and journalist Anand Gopal try to explain the vaccine hesitancy they’ve encountered in poorer neighborhoods in the Bronx, despite the scientific evidence and government messaging. They wrote:

“Over the past four decades, governments have slashed budgets and privatized basic services. This has two important consequences for public health. First, people are unlikely to trust institutions that do little for them. And second, public health is no longer viewed as a collective endeavor, based on the principle of social solidarity and mutual obligation. People are conditioned to believe they’re on their own and responsible only for themselves. That means an important source of vaccine hesitancy is the erosion of the idea of a common good.”

I’ve advocated for one small step back in the right direction — an 18-year-old “gap year” of universal national service that would bring together young Americans from different silos with a sense of shared purpose (although I doubt Republicans like Massie could be dislodged from their machine guns to vote for this). And maybe Montana’s Steve Bullock is partly right, that somehow doing good for the middle class on broadband access or the price of insulin could lower the temperature of the culture war.

But maybe getting back to where we once belonged starts with something even simpler. Maybe we can start every political conversation with the three simple words that America seems to have utterly forgotten these last 50 years or so: the public good.

Will Bunch is national columnist for the Philadelphia Inquirer.

