Zaher Sahloul: Biden’s silence on Syria must end

The American people have sympathized with the suffering of the Syrian people. They paid attention. They stood with Aleppo. They donated, prayed and cried. They demanded to resettle more Syrian refugees and demonstrated against the Muslim ban. But their sympathy did not translate into sensible policies nor the political will to end the crisis.

Yes, Biden has many challenges, domestic and international. The COVID-19 response and vaccination plan should be the No. 1 priority. Wealth and health disparities, immigration reforms, climate change and systemic racism should be tackled early. China, Russia and Iran are major challenges in foreign policy. Yemen, the Uyghur genocide and Myanmar are difficult to ignore.

But that does not mean the Syrian crisis should be ignored. As we have witnessed over the past 10 years, if we turn away from Syria, we will pay a much higher price later.

Over the past decade, the U.S. has spent nearly $12 billion on humanitarian assistance to Syrians. The U.S. military intervened, not to save Syrian children from Bashar Assad’s barrel bombs but to attack Islamic State, a terrorist organization unleashed by Assad and a byproduct of the war on his citizens. The military appropriations for the Iraq and Syria war zone have been about $44 billion each year since 2011.