Zaker: Recommit to Dr. King's ideals

"The time is always right to do what is right.”
- Martin Luther King Jr. in the Oberlin Collegecommencement speech, 1965
This weekend would have marked the 35th Martin Luther King commemoration in Decatur.
Banquets with stirring speakers, spirited freedom marches and joyous church services have inspired Decatur citizens to honor Dr. King’s words and celebrate his vision. Contests to encourage students to explore Dr. King’s philosophy have produced essays and artwork of impressive depth. Not even some of the coldest of days could keep upwards of 100 people from marching along Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.
“It’s important to march, so we don’t forget what our forefathers have done and to be able to enjoy the freedoms that we have," said Derrick Thaxton, a member of the steering committee of the march in 2010.
The Decatur Human Relations Commission proudly organizes these activities as part of its mission to foster understanding among races in our community. This official city advisory group exists, in part, to “further the cause of mutual understanding and respect between all groups, ethnic, religious, and otherwise, in which differences or problems regarding prejudice, intolerance, bigotry, discrimination, and disorder may arise” according to the city code that created the commission.
Our local MLK activities have brought out the best in us. The annual themes have included “The Dream ... A Non-Violent Peace Policy" in the year following the 9/11 attack and last year’s “Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s Dream with 20/20 Vision.” These aren’t events solely for Black individuals: White people march and enjoy the speakers, alongside people of color.
Just a few of the distinguished guests have been Pulitzer Prize-winning columnist Clarence Pitts Jr., Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White and Fourth District Appellate Judge Lisa Holder White, a Decatur native.
However, the commission made the painful decision in August to forgo the commemorative march and luncheon in 2021 because of the COVID pandemic. In the best of times, this would be an unwelcome pause in the ongoing effort to promote good relations among the races in our community. However, the wrenching deaths of Black people across our nation in 2020 have caused Americans to cry out for good people to do everything they can to bring us together.
Certainly, Decatur does not suffer with the same racial climate of other cities that have been torn apart by unrest. Our police and city officials repeatedly have expressed their desire to treat citizens of various races and creeds with respect.
But to keep the “arc of the moral universe” bending toward justice, as Dr. King would have us do, we cannot allow the COIVD cancellation to prevent us from recommitting to his ideals.
The Rev. E.F. Grey Jr., overseer of the Church of Living God Temple 4, put it well when he told us in a 2004 celebration: "There is still a lot of room for change. But you need to ask yourselves what can I do as a participant in this struggle? We are still in bondage and have a long ways to go."
To reach our goals, we can’t be satisfied with saying all the right words -- we must take actions to “bend that arc.”
What actions? Good starting points would be joining the local NAACP chapter and becoming involved with the African-American Cultural & Genealogical Society Of Illinois, Inc. Museum.
You also can
• Raise your awareness about injustices facing people of color; the movies “Selma” or “Hidden Figures” would start you off.
• Speak up when you encounter policies and acts of racial injustice.
• Support the Black Lives Matter movement – even if you cannot join a live event -- by donating financially.
• Spread awareness of the harm still suffered by people solely because of their skin color in our community and nation.
On an organized level, the Human Relations Commission still hopes to lift up Dr. King’s ideals this year in public activities.
On a personal level, seemingly small gestures can help “bend the arc.” Doing something thoughtful for a stranger demonstrates the love and acceptance that Dr. King advocated. The pandemic has decimated the finances of countless people around you: What would happen if you simply paid for the order of the person behind you in the restaurant drive-through?
Remember, it costs nothing to reflect on the acts of kindness done for you or by you, in this spirit of Dr. King’s legacy.
Dr. King was so right when he declared, “The time is always right to do what’s right”.
Dick Zaker is a member of the Decatur Human Relations Commission.