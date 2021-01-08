Zaker: Recommit to Dr. King's ideals

Our local MLK activities have brought out the best in us. The annual themes have included “The Dream ... A Non-Violent Peace Policy" in the year following the 9/11 attack and last year’s “Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s Dream with 20/20 Vision.” These aren’t events solely for Black individuals: White people march and enjoy the speakers, alongside people of color.

Just a few of the distinguished guests have been Pulitzer Prize-winning columnist Clarence Pitts Jr., Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White and Fourth District Appellate Judge Lisa Holder White, a Decatur native.

However, the commission made the painful decision in August to forgo the commemorative march and luncheon in 2021 because of the COVID pandemic. In the best of times, this would be an unwelcome pause in the ongoing effort to promote good relations among the races in our community. However, the wrenching deaths of Black people across our nation in 2020 have caused Americans to cry out for good people to do everything they can to bring us together.

Certainly, Decatur does not suffer with the same racial climate of other cities that have been torn apart by unrest. Our police and city officials repeatedly have expressed their desire to treat citizens of various races and creeds with respect.