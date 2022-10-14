ALAN MOOR: We must handle climate change battle carefully

The global temperature is rising. That is a verifiable scientific fact.

There is a majority opinion in the scientific community that human activity is, at the very least, contributing to the temperature increase by releasing copious amounts of heat trapping gases like carbon dioxide and methane into the atmosphere.

There is a minority opinion in the general population that the fastest way to reduce human effects on warming is to make fossil fuels and fossil fuel-powered devices nonexistent. That minority is unfortunately currently in control of governments (acting on advice from climate scientists) in the U.S., Europe, Australia and other developed countries.

They have enacted legislation and imposed regulations that limit and in some cases completely stop fossil fuel production and development. Such climate efforts reduce economic growth and increase poverty in all countries, most significantly in developing ones. These facts beg the question: Are the current climate mitigation efforts being made to save the planet or to save lives?

The stated goal of the Paris Climate Accord is to limit global temperature rise to less than 2 degrees Celsius by the end of the century. Scientifically speaking, the fastest way to do this is to stop using fossil fuels and stop human activity that contribute to greenhouse gas emissions. That will achieve the stated goal, but, if done at the current and planned rates, at what human cost?

Rapidly reducing all fossil fuel production and use will cause more global poverty and deaths. If, however, the stated goal were to include reducing human death and misery, mitigation efforts would be dramatically different.

To clarify, another indisputable, verifiable fact is the number of deaths from natural climate disasters has dramatically declined in the last 100 years (Lomborg, False Alarm, page 74). This decline is happening even though our population is increasing.

The reason for this is economic and wealth development world-wide. Better standard of living (resources) and better forecasting results in fewer deaths from severe weather – if those impacted have adequate resources to either withstand or flee from severe weather events.

There are also a significant number of deaths in developing countries from the lack of affordable fossil fuel due to burning wood and dung for heat and cooking. Making fuels such as coal, oil and gas abundant and inexpensive allows more wealth development which gives at-risk inhabitants a better life and better chance to survive weather disasters even though global warming may make such climate events more frequent or violent.

Reducing fuel production to the extent prices soar thwarts economic growth. Thus, poor countries are now at higher risk while rich ones continue to fight temperature rise largely in vain. Regardless of what developed countries do, there will be little effort by developing countries to do the same because their priority is often just survival. And the population in those countries living in vulnerable areas far exceed those in developed ones.

Higher energy prices drive down their standard of living and ability to survive climate disasters. We need to provide the most affordable energy for them to prosper. We can deal with slow climate change by focusing more on adaptation instead of just mitigation.

Yes, we need to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. We just don’t need to destroy economies and lives doing it.