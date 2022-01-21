CHRIS COATES: Remembering the 'Miracle of William Street'

Editor's note: The Herald & Review is moving from 601 E. William St. to 225 S. Main St. in Decatur. This is one of a series of columns written by staffers sharing their memories of the building that has housed the news organization since 1976. Support the future of local journalism in our community with a Herald & Review membership. Learn more here.
The green container is about the size of a shoebox.
Inside are photos of smiling people.
Random images of everyday office life.
It’s where I worked, too.
We’re moving into two floors in a much more up-to-date workplace — one with new cubicles and windows that allow actual sunlight in.
When I started working in Decatur five years ago, I joked that the East William building was like a mammoth fortress — cinderblock, up on a hill, only one little window on the side.
Decatur is the sixth newsroom I’ve worked in, and many have had the same cold architecture, like there was some catalogue of commanding, boxy buildings from which publishers could pick.
Prone to ceiling leakages and fussy air conditioning.
And home to at least one groundhog under the deck.
Our staff moved into the new headquarters on May 22-23, 1976, after inhabiting various buildings under various Herald and Review names over the years.
A story about the “handsome buff brick building” said the whole project cost $4.7 million.
Going through our archives getting ready for the move, I found folders and boxes of photos and clips about the building and the staff. One columnist called it "The Miracle of 601 E. William St.,” the place where the newspaper magically came together practically from scratch every day.
The two-story press springing to life every night, shaking the walls. From there, headlines about new presidents, terrorist attacks and city council votes relayed far and wide, along with pages of birth announcements, obituaries and celebrations big and small destined for scrapbooks.
Of course, I don’t need to tell you that technology means we no longer require a machine the size of a locomotive to deliver the news. Our audience reach in print, digital and mobile today would astound those who worked on William Street in 1976.
That footprint keeps growing and growing.
And so should our workplace.
Our new space at West Wood and South Main streets is bright and reflects our future, although the ink from William Street will always be with us.
Decatur press
The Herald & Review's roaring press fell silent early Sunday. The printing of the paper is moving to Peoria, to a towering facility with a modern press, capable of better color and quality and far fewer chances of mechanical breakdowns. Since the Herald-Review moved to the hilltop 601 E. William St. building in May 1976, the hulking press and ink-stained hands who carefully and skillfully tended to it have churned out thousands of newspapers overnight, crafting the first draft of history.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
The Herald and Review building, 601 E. William St., is photographed using a long exposure and light streaks from a flash light.
1976: More than 3,600 persons took part in the open house on Labor Day.
Editors discuss the front page of the Herald & Review in the newsroom.
Santa comes to visit the Herald & Review newsroom on Saturday to spend time with children and pets, and take pictures.
Santa comes to visit the Herald & Review newsroom on Saturday to spend time with children and pets, and take pictures.
Allison Petty, Herald & Review local news editor, talks with reporters in the newsroom. A new podcast, "Work Friends," is being launched.
1981: Herald & Review newsroom reporters and editors begin their training on a new editorial production system. From left are, managing editor Mike O'Connor, editorial page editor Don Roberts, reporter Dick Zaker, education reporter Alden Solovy and city editor Roger D. Hughes. Man standing in center was overseeing computer training.
The Herald & Review in Decatur is shown.
