CHRIS COATES: Remembering the 'Miracle of William Street'

Editor's note: The Herald & Review is moving from 601 E. William St. to 225 S. Main St. in Decatur. This is one of a series of columns written by staffers sharing their memories of the building that has housed the news organization since 1976. 

The green container is about the size of a shoebox.

Inside are photos of smiling people.

Birthdays.

Retirement parties.

Random images of everyday office life.

They all worked at 601 E. William St.

It’s where I worked, too.

The Herald & Review is relocating to 225 S. Main St. in downtown Decatur this weekend.

We’re moving into two floors in a much more up-to-date workplace — one with new cubicles and windows that allow actual sunlight in.

When I started working in Decatur five years ago, I joked that the East William building was like a mammoth fortress — cinderblock, up on a hill, only one little window on the side.

Decatur is the sixth newsroom I’ve worked in, and many have had the same cold architecture, like there was some catalogue of commanding, boxy buildings from which publishers could pick.

Still, it was ours.

A little faded.

Prone to ceiling leakages and fussy air conditioning.

And home to at least one groundhog under the deck.

But ours.

Our staff moved into the new headquarters on May 22-23, 1976, after inhabiting various buildings under various Herald and Review names over the years. A story about the “handsome buff brick building” said the whole project cost $4.7 million.

Going through our archives getting ready for the move, I found folders and boxes of photos and clips about the building and the staff. One columnist called it "The Miracle of 601 E. William St.,” the place where the newspaper magically came together practically from scratch every day.

And it really was magic.

The two-story press springing to life every night, shaking the walls. From there, headlines about new presidents, terrorist attacks and city council votes relayed far and wide, along with pages of birth announcements, obituaries and celebrations big and small destined for scrapbooks.

Of course, I don’t need to tell you that technology means we no longer require a machine the size of a locomotive to deliver the news. Our audience reach in print, digital and mobile today would astound those who worked on William Street in 1976.

That footprint keeps growing and growing.

We’ve evolved.

And so should our workplace.

Our new space at West Wood and South Main streets is bright and reflects our future, although the ink from William Street will always be with us. 

It’s a new chapter.

Stay tuned. ​

Chris Coates is the Central Illinois editor. Follow him on Twitter at ByChrisCoates.

