Editorial: Local businesses need our support

Open your wallets: It's time to provide a brace for the backbone of America.

There's not a facet of this country that hasn't been affected by coronavirus in some fashion, but small businesses have been hit especially hard as Americans shelter at home, watch their pennies in case of catastrophe, and grow increasingly wary of unknowing exposure to COVID-19.

A small business — it can have 10 employees, it can have 500 — is an independently owned and operated company limited in size and revenue. It could be a hair salon, bakery, an orthodontist, printing company, carpet installer, computer repair shop or car dealership, along with any number of specialty retailers, grocers or businesses. Even in the best of times, the most successful small business usually teeters on the brink of red ink because its margin of profit is so thin.

Which is why they've felt a harder hit during the pandemic.

Small businesses are locally owned. You know the owners, you know the employees. It's the place you go when you want something specific, when you want personal service, where you can ask a question and get an answer. The owners join the Chamber, provide gift cards for after-prom celebrations, offer doughnuts as a fundraiser, march in the Christmas parade.

They are us.