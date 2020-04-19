Editorial: Now is not the time to address U.S. Postal Service fix

The U.S. Postal Service should not be allowed to implode during this global pandemic.
In a time of "social distancing" and shuttered businesses, the system's 600,000 workers are a vital link for delivering medications, supplies, distance-learning papers, census forms and voting ballots to the public.
When the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention wanted to inform the public about COVID-19, it sent a postcard. IRS stimulus checks are coming through the mail to some Americans, too.
And letter carriers who put themselves at risk every day in this coronavirus world may be the only outside connection to a person stuck at home, there to see if someone is safe. Rural Americans are especially vulnerable if this lifeline is snipped.
It is a strange reversal for an agency that is a favorite reform target.
The Postal Service since the 1970s has been designed to be self-financed, with Congressional oversight. Over the years, there are have been valid conversations about privatizing the mail service, which has been hemorrhaging money because of changing technology and staggering pension and health care costs. In response, ideas like closing offices and cutting back on delivery have been floated, while additional focus has been put on delivering packages and contracting with private companies like FedEx and Amazon.
Those steps have had limited result.
COVID-19 has presented even more financial heartburn, as the amount of marketing mail and other business correspondence has plummeted.
Postmaster General Megan Brennan told the House Oversight and Reform Committee they might run out of money by the end of September. The COVID-19 stimulus package includes a $10 billion loan but no emergency money for the agency. President Donald Trump also does not support a bailout.
What's the best path forward?
The Postal Service's business model is broken, but now is not the time to attempt open heart surgery. What that journey to reform is — whether by further raising prices, trimming delivery days, closing offices or overhauling the whole system — should be decided another day.
Congress needs to help. The unprecedented COVID-19 reveals how much we depend on the Postal Service. It is very much essential.
