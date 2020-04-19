Editorial: Now is not the time to address U.S. Postal Service fix

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

The U.S. Postal Service should not be allowed to implode during this global pandemic.

In a time of "social distancing" and shuttered businesses, the system's 600,000 workers are a vital link for delivering medications, supplies, distance-learning papers, census forms and voting ballots to the public.

When the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention wanted to inform the public about COVID-19, it sent a postcard. IRS stimulus checks are coming through the mail to some Americans, too.

And letter carriers who put themselves at risk every day in this coronavirus world may be the only outside connection to a person stuck at home, there to see if someone is safe. Rural Americans are especially vulnerable if this lifeline is snipped.

It is a strange reversal for an agency that is a favorite reform target.