Editorial: President Trump refuses to pull America back from the abyss

On Monday, seven days after George Floyd was killed by a police officer in Minneapolis, prompting days of protests and police crackdowns nationwide, President Donald Trump visited St. John's Episcopal Church in Washington, D.C. Police used tear gas to sweep demonstrators away from the church, which had been damaged by prior protests. The president posed for a photo with a Bible. He did not enter the church. He did not give a speech or offer a prayer. He understands the optics of commanding a spotlight, but he opts not to lead toward greater understanding.

America is on a knife's edge, at risk of toppling into violence that can cause lasting damage and deeply divide communities. And yet, what the president offers is division. When we've peered into this abyss in the past, our presidents have pulled us back and reminded us of who we are. They've reminded us who we should strive to become.

The moment now cries out for such leadership, which is why Gov. Greg Abbott said this week Texas doesn't need federal troops, it needs the opportunity to come together. We believe this country wants to turn toward core values of liberty and equality, but what's needed now is leadership on the national scale.

