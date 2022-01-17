How The Decatur Review editorialized after Martin Luther King Jr.'s death

The following is an editorial printed on page 8 of The Decatur Review on April 5, 1968. See more from the archives at herald-review.newspapers.com

Martin Luther King, 1929-’68: Martyr

“If you are cut down in the work of trying to save the soul of a nation, then no death could be more redemptive.”

These words perhaps are a fitting epitaph to their author, Martin Luther King, 39, a minister of the Christian gospel and the most eloquent spokesman for more than a decade of the aspirations of Negro Americans for liberty, equality and justice.

Martin Luther King died a martyr’s death at the hand of an assassin in Memphis, Tennessee, Thursday night.

The Rev. Mr. King was an apostle of nonviolence, although the reaction to his many crusades and marches often produced violent reactions. It was the ultimate act of violence that cut him down in the prime of his life as he stood on the second floor balcony of the Memphis hotel where he had come to lead a nonviolent demonstration on behalf of 1,300 striking sanitation workers — 98 per cent of them Negroes.

His journey began 13 years and some two million miles ago in Montgomery, Alabama, where he helped lead the bus boycott that, in effect, sparked the civil rights movement. The Rev. Mr. King’s work was not done, and in fact, he had been planning to lead a massive march on Washington to demonstrate on behalf of the urban, largely Negro, poor.

The young minister had many presentments of death and on occasion acknowledged that his course of action could lead to violent death, as it had to Medgar Evers and others. As far back as 1956, Martin Luther King had been the subject of violent attack, and he had several brushes with death after that time.

There is of course the usual outpouring of rhetoric, some of it grief-stricken, some of it angry, some of it confused, some of it heart-felt, all of it useless.

What America needs in this grievously tragic hour is a balm of Gilead to heal its sin-sick soul.

“Even though we face the difficulties of today and tomorrow, I still have a dream. I have a dream that one day this nation will rise up and live out the true meaning of its creed: ‘We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal.’” – Martin Luther King, speaking in front of the Lincoln Memorial during the Washington civil rights march in the summer of 1963.

