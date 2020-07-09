LETTER: Trump's coronavirus priorities misplaced

Trump and his supporters must think poor people, minorities and the elderly are expendable because they're celebrating according to VP Pence. Do they see an advantage to the spread of the coronavirus killing large number of these groups? Is it more important to them to keep stock markets healthy instead of the American people? Why else would they discourage following their own experts' advice and be cutting testing funds?
Trump has told governors to take care of their own states and not depend on help from his administration. He's threatened withholding federal funding if they don't open businesses and public facilities ignoring virus spread. Police continue to Brutalize and kill African-Americans and deny protesters' rights while Trump incites division and unrest.
What will the remainder of the summer bring? How will this fall's election be impacted? One hopes local and state officials will stand strong to keep us healthy and safe while the vast majority of goodhearted, fair-minded Americans unite, striving to forge that "more perfect union".
Everyone can be a hero by wearing a face covering, practicing social distancing and washing hands frequently so that COVID-19 will be defeated. It's more important than ever to donate money or time to charities because food banks, homeless shelters and free clinics face huge demands for services and volunteers are needed to help.
It's essential to protest peacefully, communicate regularly with government officials, then make wise choices by selecting candidates who will work for us not themselves.
Linda Doenitz - Bloomington
