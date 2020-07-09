LETTER: Trump's coronavirus priorities misplaced

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Central Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Trump and his supporters must think poor people, minorities and the elderly are expendable because they're celebrating according to VP Pence. Do they see an advantage to the spread of the coronavirus killing large number of these groups? Is it more important to them to keep stock markets healthy instead of the American people? Why else would they discourage following their own experts' advice and be cutting testing funds?

Trump has told governors to take care of their own states and not depend on help from his administration. He's threatened withholding federal funding if they don't open businesses and public facilities ignoring virus spread. Police continue to Brutalize and kill African-Americans and deny protesters' rights while Trump incites division and unrest.

What will the remainder of the summer bring? How will this fall's election be impacted? One hopes local and state officials will stand strong to keep us healthy and safe while the vast majority of goodhearted, fair-minded Americans unite, striving to forge that "more perfect union".