Noah Smith: Biden's Homeland Security pick is no border softie

But the Obama administration had its own tough border policies, and the selection of Mayorkas may signal Biden's desire to continue with that approach. Obama presided over a record number of deportations — surpassing even Trump in raw numbers — though he focused mainly on deporting those who committed serious crimes.

When a surge of Central Americans came north in 2014, Obama enacted policies that, while nowhere near as severe as Trump's, were explicitly intended to deter migrants.

Both Biden and Mayorkas are veterans of an administration that also saw caravans of asylum seekers as a problem.

Compounding this was the fact that the U.S. system didn't really have a good way to deal with large numbers of people crossing the border illegally and then turning themselves in to authorities and requesting asylum. It generally wasn't possible to tell whether these people were coming for economic reasons or to escape the endemic violence that plagues many Central American countries — in fact, it was probably almost always a mix of both. And even if judges decided most migrants didn't deserve asylum, the long waiting periods before their hearings tempted some to slip away to live in the U.S. without documents.