OPINION: A year since first Illinois COVID death, what have we learned?

A year into COVID, we have found strength against incredible odds.
Each generation has its moment that measures its abilities and shapes its future. Throughout history, many of those challenges came during times of war. In 2020, the opponent was considerably smaller, but no less deadly.
The United States has been fortunate to avoid the worst of the world’s pandemics in the last century. While the Asian Flu (1957-58), swine flu (2009-10) and Ebola (2014-2016) claimed American lives as well as lives around the word, those viruses didn’t have the same impact or claim as many lives as COVID.
The measures taken to battle COVID-19 were more extreme than some citizens and many small business owners would have liked. But those things we never considered before March 2020 – wearing masks, perfecting or re-learning how to wash our hand, “social distancing” – are credited with reducing the health emergency.
How do you measure a year in COVID?
To start, there is the terrible data. In excess of 1.2 million Illinoisans were infected. Many of them recovered. Too many did not. More than 23,000 Illinoisans have lost their lives to the virus.
Today, March 17, marks the one-year anniversary that first recorded death from COVID in our state was announced. Each a story of a family member, friend or neighbor lost. Each a tragic memory and marker of the era.
Few could imagine then what would be ahead 12 months ago. We’d seen the Eastern Hemisphere countries scramble to battle what sounded like a crippling virus, but blithely thought coronavirus would either not reach our shores or would have minimal impact.
Remember that feeling of our since-crushed innocence?
Lives have been upended in ways big and small. As time passed, we developed a better understanding of ourselves and what was important in our lives. We also learned about food delivery services, Zoom and exactly how vital Amazon has become in our shopping lives.
2020 is marked by what we did and what we had to do to deal with an unprecedented situation:
Looking at family members only through video chats.
Easter gatherings canceled.
Graduation ceremonies canceled.
Vacations canceled.
School canceled.
Weddings canceled.
Backyard barbecues and football tailgating and Thanksgiving dinners and Christmas services and Super Bowl parties and date nights all canceled.
An entire year’s traditions — the cycle of celebrations and customs that make up the metronome of our life — all canceled.
Suspended.
No more.
And yet.
Yet we made it through.
We made it through a stay at home order that seemed so unthinkable at first. Through social distancing. Through masks that still feel surreal.
And maybe that’s the point of all this. When things do get back to normal — and they will — maybe we will exit more thankful, more appreciative of all of the things we took for granted before they all were snatched away.
Along the way, it became political, as so many things do. That lasting impact is probably the most concerning.
But if we’re able to stand back and not look at the world through glasses of anger about what we dislike, we have learned once again we are more alike than different.
We have learned again to thank doctors and nurses and researchers and public health officials.
Sure, there was apathy.
We will defeat it.
We are now in a new phase of the awful pandemic. Vaccines are in arms. Cases are declining.
It likewise exposed underlying problems in delivering health care to those most in need. Normalcy feels just around the corner.
But normalcy will come on its own time frame. We’re weary of our discomfort being extended by decisions out of our control.
It will take years to fully understand the impact of the trauma we have endured, especially on young people.
Businesses large and small have been devastated by the limitations placed on them. Some could not survive. Others will not recover. Public gathering spots like restaurants, clubs, adult beverage stations, theaters and schools are all trying to find ways to regroup and thrive.
We’ve made many sacrifices, and will continue to do so. Even those who see no nobility in moving with the masses are following along. If that’s only because they’re seeing others make the correct suggested moves, that’s enough.
Every day, we see signs large and small that we’re closer to the end of this than to the beginning. The vaccines provided our first ray of hope. We’re seeing a reduction in positive test results and reductions in hospitalizations. Spring’s arrival will put a bounce in our step, and this year, we’ll be witness to the world blooming again in a whole new way.
The sacrifices aren’t over. The economic fallout from this event may take years to resolve. The emotional fallout may take longer. This is an era that will be argued about by historians for decades to come.