OPINION: A year since first Illinois COVID death, what have we learned?

No more.

And yet.

Yet we made it through.

We made it through a stay at home order that seemed so unthinkable at first. Through social distancing. Through masks that still feel surreal.

And maybe that’s the point of all this. When things do get back to normal — and they will — maybe we will exit more thankful, more appreciative of all of the things we took for granted before they all were snatched away.

Along the way, it became political, as so many things do. That lasting impact is probably the most concerning.

But if we’re able to stand back and not look at the world through glasses of anger about what we dislike, we have learned once again we are more alike than different.

We have learned again to thank doctors and nurses and researchers and public health officials.

Sure, there was apathy.

We will defeat it.

We are now in a new phase of the awful pandemic. Vaccines are in arms. Cases are declining.