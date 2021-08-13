OPINION: Another unusual start to school year for Decatur parents, students and staff

Every start of a new academic calendar is full of jitters, but for many Decatur students, this will not be a typical first day of school.

Students and parents face a list of uncertainties, starting with new buildings to go with new routines.

A school board with new members is searching for a new superintendent to fill the position left vacant by Paul Fregeau, who took a similar position near St. Louis. That decision will shape the future of the district for years to come.

The frustrating issue of wearing masks in school has unfortunately returned, dashing another hope of a return to normalcy. That’s created yet another battleground between districts, parents and school board members in many areas.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

We applaud educators and parents for navigating these incredibly challenging times and thank the school district for keeping our kids safe.

Vaccine rates are steadily improving, but we now have to deal with the highly contagious delta variant and an alarming spike in infections among children nationwide. Given these new variables, schools are working to make sure buildings aren’t petri dishes.

The start of a new academic year is an important milestone for both kids and their families.

We hope this is the last back to school day like this. ​

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0