OPINION: Health pros ask us to think twice

To the patients, families and communities we are proud to serve —

We know you’re sick of COVID-19 — believe us when we say that we are, too. You’re sick of being told to get vaccinated, get boosted, wear your mask and avoid big crowds. We know you are tired of hearing about the surge and what you need to do to protect yourselves. You’re tired of shows and events being cancelled. You just want to get back to a normal life.

As your local healthcare providers, we wish we weren’t having to say this again. But, as we enter 2022, we know we have to keep trying. Because we know we’ll be entering the New Year remembering those we cared for in 2020 and 2021 who didn’t make it. Supporting those who should be relaxing at home with friends and family, not starting the new year alone in the hospital. Wishing with all our might we could provide some relief to the emergency patient who didn’t think it could happen to them — and who wants nothing more than to turn back time and take the vaccine that could have saved them from being wheeled through our doors.

Our wish as we start this new year is simple — please think twice. Take one more step to protect yourself and those around you. Don’t look back and think “if only.” If only I had stayed home when I was ill. If only I had worn a mask in crowded indoor areas. If only I had been vaccinated or boosted.

We’re tired, but we’re not going anywhere. We’re here to treat you, support you and give you the very best of ourselves, whatever may come. But we need your help to keep our families and communities safe. We need your help to make 2022 different. And we know it’s not too late.

Please get vaccinated. Please get boosted. Please get tested. And please mask when you should.

(signed)

HSHS Illinois

Memorial Health

SIU School of Medicine

Springfield Clinic

