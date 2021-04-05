OTHER VIEWS: Biden infrastructure plan would benefit tech industry

President Joe Biden’s infrastructure plan has a lot for the tech industry to like.

The major investments in broadband access, chip manufacturing and basic research and development are long overdue. The bigger question is whether Congress will take the time to give the $2 trillion package the scrutiny it deserves. Not to mention find a way to pass it in the Senate.

Once upon a time Congress was a place where serious discussions could be held over the merits of major legislation. Strengths and weaknesses would emerge. Negotiations, while not perfect, generally resulted in improvements.

Fast forward to today. Biden has pledged to invite Republicans to the White House to discuss his infrastructure proposal. But those meetings are likely just for show. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell already has announced his opposition to the plan. So it largely will fall to Democrats to study the details and determine the ultimate fate.

Careful scrutiny is in order. The plan specifies how much money would be allocated for various programs. But it’s vague on project priorities and timetables for completion.