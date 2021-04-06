OTHER VIEWS: ‘Impending doom’ awaits if we give in to COVID fatigue, CDC director tearfully warns

It is understandable: the desire to embrace an elderly loved one, to shed a mask and smile brightly at the counter clerk, to reunite with a group of friends over a bottle of wine and a gab session. But, this is not the time.

We are COVID weary, to be sure. But we must be wary of our natural instincts for face-to-face communion with others.

The director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention made a tearful public statement last month that she is plagued with a recurring feeling of “impending doom.” Dr. Rochelle Walensky said she fears a fourth wave of the coronavirus may be at our doorsteps.

This is not an irrational fear. Germany hovers on another lockdown. Paris hospitals are on the verge of being overwhelmed with COVID patients. New cases are climbing across the U.S. Science and medicine are trying to gauge the effectiveness of vaccines against new virus variants that are being found near and far.

This is the time to dig deep for the will and the self-discipline to combat COVID fatigue.

President Joe Biden cautioned America recently that “This is deadly serious.” He asked leaders across the land to double down on mask mandates. This is common sense.