OTHER VIEWS: Trump shuts out foreign students forced into online-only classes

President Donald Trump may rant and rail about trade deficits in a global economy that he says rips America off, but one market the U.S. has cornered for decades, to the broader benefit of us all, is higher education. The world's students — Asia's especially — flock to our undergraduate and graduate schools in numbers unrivaled by any other nation, often paying top-dollar tuition to study here.

It may not stay that way for long, and Trump's Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency will be to blame.

A healthy country would do everything possible to keep a million-plus foreign students coming, and not only because they contribute $45 billion annually to our economy. Nearly one-quarter of U.S. billion-dollar startup companies had a founder who first came here as an international student, according to a 2018 study.

But because of the COVID-19 pandemic — which, in no small part due to failures by the Trump administration, will likely still be raging in late 2020 and possibly 2021 — many of America's colleges and universities, including Harvard, Rutgers, Princeton, Georgetown, are being forced to move most classes online.