OTHERS: In the battle against COVID-19, privacy can’t become collateral damage

This country has seen how, in times of crisis, the need to safeguard citizens can clash with the protection of privacy rights. That potential conflict is surfacing again, amid the battle to defeat COVID-19.

In McHenry County, Ill., a county judge has ordered the McHenry County Department of Public Health to disclose to police the names of individuals known to have been infected with the coronavirus, so that officers know ahead of time what risk they face when they go out on a call.

The case came to Judge Michael Chmiel’s courtroom after prosecutors ordered the health department to comply, and the department refused. Health department officials said complying would violate individuals’ private health information, which they argued is protected under the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act. The department is abiding by the order, but has asked Chmiel to reconsider.

We don’t know what the outcome of this case will be, but in the midst of this pandemic, the best course to take is one that balances protection of citizens with the protection of their individual rights, including privacy rights.