OUIR VIEW: Who benefits from city's park decision?

Who is the beneficiary of the Decatur City Council’s decision about downtown Decatur parks?

Is this a decision made out of need, or is it the equivalent of hunting a mosquito with a flamethrower?

What will enforcement of the law look like?

Central Park and Preston Jackson Park will be closed from midnight to 6 a.m. If a person uses the parks to “walk, stand, or otherwise be present in or upon" during those hours, violators are potentially subject to a $25 fine per violation.

The proposal survived a contentious debate among council members and public members in attendance.

City Manager Scot Wrighton pushed back hard on the notion that the city was targeting those who are homeless, noting that the ordinance applies to all people. That’s akin to saying people who don’t drive won’t get traffic tickets.

Wrighton and some council members mentioned anecdotal accounts of more graffiti in the parks, people defecating on the side of the Transfer House and the flipping over of picnic tables in Central Park. Wrighton said, "I think that in too many places these criminal acts, with no response, have become the norm and we should not just cede or give up the public space."

Public defecation and vandalism are already against the law.

The original ordinance proposal imposed fines between $150 and $500 for each offense, and the ultimate decision was $25. But considering those likely to be charged with this particular violation, the fines might as well have stayed at $500. A fine isn’t likely to give pause to anyone trying to find a place to sleep.

As he has been doing regularly, Decatur Police Chief Shane Brandel projected the proper attitude to the council and said all the right things. The police have no intention of storming the parks herding up miscreants.

For some reason, cameras in Decatur neighborhoods are fine, but they apparently can’t serve the same purpose in the parks.

Maybe this is the best option. But upon initial impression, it’s an overreaction that’s placed a lump of coal just in time for downtown Decatur’s holidays.