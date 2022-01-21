OUR VIEW: 2 years on, we're all COVID-weary

On this date in 2020, wildfires were continuing to consume Australia. Brush fires had been tormenting the continent for seven months.

We may have thought that was the worst the world would get in 2020. But it turned into an appetizer for the world’s banquet of misery.

President Trump was tried and acquitted after being impeached at the end of 2019. He also tested positive for COVID-19. Protests stemming from several police killings of unarmed Black Americans erupted throughout the country. Wildfires hit the U.S. West Coast in addition to Australia.

And let's not forget "murder hornets."

Before any of that happened, though, a virus spread from China into Europe. The “19” added to the COVID designation signified the year of the virus’ discovery. Seeing “COVID” in print was alarming, but in early 2020, most Americans found themselves dismissing concerns. The 21st century had already been filled with health threats, from SARS, Ebola, cholera, dengue fever, meningitis, swine flu and measles. Most were contained outside the United States or didn’t spread significantly.

But COVID-19 was different. In Europe in early 2020, cases doubled every seven days. Even so, Americans thought the reports were reflecting an emergency that was only taking place somewhere else. Just like Ebola, dengue fever and cholera,

On Jan. 20, the first case of COVID-19 in the U.S. was confirmed, in Washington state. The second U.S. case was confirmed days later. A woman who traveled to Wuhan, China caught the virus while she was there before flying back to the Chicago area. Her husband contracted the virus from her and both were treated at St. Alexius Medical Center in Hoffman Estates where both made full recoveries. This was the second case of COVID-19 in the United States during the pandemic.

Within weeks, COVID-19 spread through the U.S. the same way it spread through Europe. The other thing that spread immediately was a division of opinion about the virus. COVID-19 was politicized in an unprecedented fashion. Conservatives generally believed the virus was an inconvenience, maybe a little worse than annual flu strains. Liberals viewed it as devastating, and as politicians attempted to slow and contain the disease with measures viewed as an irresponsible use of power, the numbers rose and fell.

The number of fatalities grew, surpassing morbid milestones along the way. Variants of the original virus spread around the world. By January 2022, record numbers of cases were being reported daily. Intensive care units overflowed. Fatalities fell, but the disease’s impact was still felt. Work positions were not filled. The number of ill left businesses additionally short of workers. Some cut hours, or were forced to close altogether.

Untruths and misconceptions thrived. The lack of public trust in scientists, medical people and the news media spiked. The Centers for Disease Control gave confusing and sometimes conflicting advice and directives. Messaging was a mess – uncoordinated, contradictory and unexplained. Discussions about COVID-19 devolved into arguments during which no one listened to the other. Even the arrival of a vaccine – long held as the potential slayer of the virus – was greeted by disbelief and ridiculous conspiracy theories.

The number of deaths remains an estimate, but however it’s sliced, COVID-19 is among the top killers in the recorded history of disease, trailing only two bubonic plague outbreaks, HIV/AIDS and the Spanish flu.

(The “Spanish flu,” by the way, is so named because when the deadly virus was working through Europe during World War I, British, French and United States media were discouraged from reporting on the spread. Governments downplayed the severity of the spread. The Spanish press was most active in reporting on the virus and its spread, giving the false impression at the time that the disease originated there.)

This pandemic will end. They all do. But there will be many more cases and many more deaths before it runs its course.

The question remains: What kind of society will we have when it’s over? How much we will still be arguing? What will be the obvious results and the hidden results of what we’ve been through? When will it be over?

We have no idea yet.

Get vaccinated. We are weary of reporting about deaths from COVID-19, and you are weary of reading about it. Do it for yourself, your family, your loved ones and the strangers you come across daily. You owe it to society.

