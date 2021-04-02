OUR VIEW: A celebration, a suggestion, an inspiration

Easter’s presence in spring has always been a parallel to rebirth. After a long winter, our surroundings turn green again. Flowers, grass and leaves grow. Birds come back. The sun isn’t illuminating a bleak landscape. Temperatures rise, along with our spirits.

Easter Sunday is the day Christians celebrate the resurrection of Jesus. The time of year the event is marked combines with the story – rebirth, refreshment, renewal, a different future.

As the last 12 months dissolve into a past few of us will forget, we welcome the rebirth of the land, and wait for the rebirth of our society. We’ve dealt with the fallout of a life-altering pandemic. In 2021, nature’s normal annual growth is a welcome sight. Also a welcome sight is citizens lining up to be immunized against COVID-19.

We aren’t going to be able to celebrate Easter the way we’d like. We won’t be able to hug and greet as much of our family and friends as we’d like. Our churches won’t be as full as we’d prefer. Masks will still limit our voices from being heard the way we wish.

But as opposed to 2020, we have a better idea of how the future will be, and we’re certainly more optimistic about 2021, at least as far as our collective health is concerned.