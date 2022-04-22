OUR VIEW: A chance to prepare properly for primary

We’ve reached a point we haven’t seen for years. It’s up to all of us to take advantage of the opportunity.

Any complaints about governing Illinois will be about what they’ve done rather than what they’re considering. Spring session has concluded, and the next event on the Illinois political calendar is June 28, the state’s primaries.

Instead of primaries earlier in the year, incumbents must answer for their votes after their decisions have been turned into policies and laws instead of proposals and bills.

We’ve been handed a golden opportunity to study candidates' ideas and record and to compare those with other potential legislators.

Our primary voting can sometimes be similar to the state legislature rushing to get their work done before a deadline, a deadline they’ve been known to ignore. Voters can’t go past their deadline, and those March primaries were known to come and go with poor weather and poor voter anticipation.

Maybe the boost in primary interest in 2018 and 2020 can continue. The 2018 primary drew 22% of voters, and the 2020 campaign drew 37%. That was a marked improvement over the primaries in 2006 through 2016, which never managed to draw more than 18% of the state's eligible voters. The 2016 primary was the nadir, with 8.8% of the voters turning out. That was the lowest since the state began tracking primary voting in 1948.

Primary elections aren’t about broad political debate. They’re about sorting out contenders from pretenders of those who want to be our representatives for a period.

State issues can sometimes be similar to nationwide concerns, but as often as not, they’re more about specific day-to-day living. There’s no reason for the debates to crumble down to simplistic ideology. We have an opportunity over the next two months to be sure they don’t.

