OUR VIEW: A chance to think about another world

This all seemed apropos of this COVID-19 world in which we're living. The story of technology, science, bravery and trying to overcome the physical bindings of Earth's forces drew parallels to our struggle together. Here was a case of humans uniting for a common goal, if not a longing to escape. It was poetic.

If this stay-at-home order has taught us anything, it's that we are still an intensely communal species, despite smartphones and social media and political affiliations. We're hungry for contact. It's the reason video conferencing, which has gone from a novelty to almost a default setting in many ways, has been such a blessing for remote workers. It allows for expressions to be shared. You feel connected.

That communal feeling is also why sports channels are playing long-ago games. It's why "The Last Dance" touched a nerve, even if you've never heard of Tex Winter or the "triangle offense."

It's why we miss restaurants and zoos and picnics and festivals and church so much.

We miss our civilization’s touchstones.

We miss each other.

We also hope life will begin to resemble a new kind of normal as some restrictions are loosened in Illinois.