OUR VIEW: A day for all of us to be Irish

As Irish as we might consider St. Patrick’s Day, it's actually an American creation.

The annual celebration, which we often associate with the start of spring, is celebrated on March 17.

The date is believed to be the death date of the actual Saint Patrick in the fifth century. Saint Patrick is the patron saint of Ireland. He was originally born in Roman Britain, but at the age of 16, he was kidnapped and brought to Ireland. He escaped, then returned, and is credited with bringing Christianity to the people of Ireland.

One of the most well-known legends of Saint Patrick is that he educated the Irish people of the Holy Trinity using the native Irish shamrock. The native shamrock of Ireland has three leaves which Saint Patrick used to depict the Christian Holy Trinity.

Records show that a St. Patrick’s Day parade was held on March 17, 1601, in a Spanish colony in what is now St. Augustine, Florida. In 1772, Irish soldiers serving in the English army marched in New York to honor the patron saint. That led to parades in other early American cities.

One of the notable American commemorations of the day is when the city of Chicago releases green vegetable dye into the Chicago River. This year, that was done on Saturday, March 12.

St. Patrick’s Day is also widely celebrated with different types of food, including Irish soda bread, cabbage and corned beef.

It's not St. Patrick's Day without wearing green, a color that represents Irish nationalism. Legend says anyone who wears green is considered invisible to leprechauns, mythic troublemakers.

In what appears to be our first celebratory day post-COVID (or at least post the worst of it), there are plenty of reasons to share joy, and plenty of room under the flag to make everyone Irish for a day.

