OUR VIEW: A different kind of graduation

Imagine trying to tell the 2022 graduates the same things you would have said to graduates in 2015.

You’d be laughed out of the room. So many things have changed -- from technology to health concerns to career paths – you’d sound as old as your grandparents sounded to you when you graduated.

The world is at once smaller and larger. Time has both vanished on us and made us painfully aware of its existence.

We don’t really understand the world into which we’re sending our graduates.

But fortunately, those graduates have lived through the changes, and all they know of a pre-internet world is whatever boring stories they’ve endured from elders.

Older generations may not realize the skills inherent in these graduates, because they can’t understand the things for which younger people have aptitude.

On top of that, these students spent their learning time living in a way that hadn’t been used for a century, amid a pandemic that shut down much of the country. They learned remotely, they socialized without contact, and they’re getting their diplomas this month.

They’re battle-hardened.

Whether they pursue further schooling, step immediately into the job market, or just take a break, what comes next will be entirely new. Perhaps we can help the journey a bit with some suggestions.

* Promise yourself you will enjoy this summer. You will not fret about college loans, internships or hiring trends. You’ll have time for that. Slow down – your childhood is almost gone.

* You don’t know what you don’t know.

* If you go to college, call your parents on weekends. Always. Your departure will devastate them. You’ll realize this if you have kids of your own.

* You probably won’t be able to eat like this forever.

* Fight stereotypes.

* Remember these four words: It takes all kinds.

* Don't worry about the mistakes you've made in school. Those are the places to make mistakes. Learn from them. It counts now.

* Just because you are out of school doesn’t mean the learning stops.

* It doesn’t matter how much money you make; a job you hate isn’t worth it.

* Thank your parents.

* Volunteer. (Or keep volunteering.) Remember those less fortunate than you, and those who simply need your assistance right now.

* End every day by noting one thing you learned.

* When encountering those who are not ambitious, turn away.

* Don’t be afraid to ask dumb questions. If it doesn’t make sense to you, it doesn’t make sense. Question everything.

* If you go to college, take a bizarre class every semester. You never know when basket-weaving or Giacomo Puccini will be a “Jeopardy!” category.

* Start a bucket list.

* Be good to one another. Treat others the way you want to be treated. It's as easy to forget as it is to say and remember.

* Be good to yourself. Physically and mentally. Be aware of the ways in which you mistreat yourself, and take steps to correct that as soon as possible.

* Keep an eye on your money. When you cash your first full-time checks, you may feel as though you own the world. You do not. Think twice about purchases, and think three times about any credit card you want to acquire.

* Your generation is doing a good job keeping variety in your brains, reaching out for different art, cultures and experiences. Keep it up.

* Most important, remember that you’re building the next block of our history. We can pick points in time when the United States has faced what seemed like insurmountable challenges, but people rose up and affected events positively. Just by stepping into that world, you’re giving older people confidence things can continue

