OUR VIEW: A final spring forward?

Here we go again. Time to spring forward.

In what continues to be one of the irritating realties of our modern world, a law that was instituted during World War I continues to flummox and annoy us today.

Daylight saving time in 2021 is 2 a.m. on Sunday, March 14. Yes, “saving” not “savings,” and it’s not capitalized At 2 a.m. the morning of March 14, clocks should be moved forward to 3 a.m.

The Illinois legislature helped add to state residents’ confusion in 2020 with a decision proponents said concluded the use of daylight saving time in the state. What they neglected to mention was the vote was actually largely ceremonial. The vote said Illinois will drop the spring ahead-fall back plan when the U.S. Congress changes the law. Time is, with very few exceptions, in federal control.

The United States Congress has continued to hint at discussions to end the time change. That fits with the majority of Americans and the voice of scientists and economists. Productivity on the job is lost for days after the time changes in either direction. Heart attacks and strokes rise. Traffic accidents increase, especially in the spring when drivers have lost an hour of sleep.

Set those clocks ahead this weekend, and don’t be surprised if someone you know forgets it and is confused.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0