OUR VIEW: A lot riding on property tax issue

We can credit a mix of factors going back decades for creating this, starting with massive government pensions and worker health care costs. Workers’ compensation is another area that adds up.

But what really drives this trend is the utter number of taxing bodies. Illinois has about 7,000 entities at all levels, from cities and school districts to fire protection authorities and mosquito abatement districts. Each one taxes and taxes and taxes.

Governors, including predecessor Gov. Bruce Rauner, have taken aim at this dysfunction for years. Pritzker went the task force route, creating an 88-member panel this summer. He wanted a list of recommendations by the end of the year, but they missed the deadline and instead a 36-page draft was produced.

In terms of recommendations, there’s not much to write home about. The document offers some broad observations, but is light on data and possible savings.

One area that has gotten attention is a suggestion to expand the sales tax base to additional services and to use the revenue for K-12 education, creating a back-fill for lost money from property taxes.

There are a few concerns here.

First, property taxes are put into place by local government entities, not state lawmakers.