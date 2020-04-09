OUR VIEW: A misstep that simply can't happen again

The system was designed so that the city and county shared information about the effects of and responses to the COVID-19 coronavirus with a unified message. The idea was transparency and accuracy.
That’s why the bungling of communication handling of the first virus-related death in Macon County was such a surprise.
The process that became established could serve as a guide for other communities our size. The concept of a Crisis Communication Team brings everyone to the table and makes sure all stakeholders are on the same page. All parties have been quick to answer questions. Daily updates have been regular and within a general time period. The joint mask drive anticipated and solved a problem before it happened. Clear social distancing guidelines have been disseminated regularly.
Then came Tuesday, the day of the first Macon County coronavirus-related death.
The official reporting of that death was a cluster of disorganization and ignoring policies that had been in place by the Macon County Crisis Communications team.
Communications were certainly lacking. Mayor Julie Moore Wolfe found out about the death from a television reporter. Public Health Administrator Brandi Binkley made the first announcement about the death via a video shot in her car and posted to Facebook.
That’s not even close to established protocol. That’s the nightmare. Without adherence to what’s been a sensible routine, a potential social media fire had a spark.
All of us – public officials and citizens who are following stay at home guidelines – have seen and heard enough to know what can happen within hours of an online rumor. Neither panic at possibilities nor ignorance of what’s happening need any help in increasing their presence, whether by willful omission or by accident.
Moore Wolfe was on WSOY’S “Byers and Company” Wednesday morning. She executed a mea culpa when all appearances said she could have pointed fingers. She chose not to.
“This is not going to be the only bad news we’re bringing,” she said, “and we are going to have to be better at this, and we’re going to be better at this.
“We made a promise to you and to the community that we were going to be as transparent as we possibly can. We’re going to live up to that pledge. We are going to do our best to protect people but at the same time our No. 1 concern is public health and public safety, and communication goes a long way in that.
“We’re in an age of social media. If we’re not the ones telling the facts, the facts are going to get manipulated and they’re going to be wrong and there will be guessing. We have to be out in front telling the public the real story, otherwise it’s social media on fire and we can’t have that because it causes a panic. We need to be able to tell the public the truth as much as we possibly can while still protecting individuals.”
In this case, Moore Wolfe has provided a sane, logical, calming leadership voice.
Everyone is adjusting to ongoing change. Orders and suggestions are changing not just on a daily basis, but sometimes hourly. Delivery of official news as one voice is a necessary requirement. We hope this lapse is something that was just a slip, not a portending of more of the same.
“It will be better next time,” Moore Wolfe said.
It has to be.
