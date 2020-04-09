OUR VIEW: A misstep that simply can't happen again

That’s not even close to established protocol. That’s the nightmare. Without adherence to what’s been a sensible routine, a potential social media fire had a spark.

All of us – public officials and citizens who are following stay at home guidelines – have seen and heard enough to know what can happen within hours of an online rumor. Neither panic at possibilities nor ignorance of what’s happening need any help in increasing their presence, whether by willful omission or by accident.

Moore Wolfe was on WSOY’S “Byers and Company” Wednesday morning. She executed a mea culpa when all appearances said she could have pointed fingers. She chose not to.

“This is not going to be the only bad news we’re bringing,” she said, “and we are going to have to be better at this, and we’re going to be better at this.

“We made a promise to you and to the community that we were going to be as transparent as we possibly can. We’re going to live up to that pledge. We are going to do our best to protect people but at the same time our No. 1 concern is public health and public safety, and communication goes a long way in that.