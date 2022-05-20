OUR VIEW: A number of victors already

Editorial board
We have no idea how or where the ripples of “American Idol” will reach. We just know thousands will have been touched by the phenomenon of Normal resident Leah Marlene’s success on the show.
In the final three of the long-time reality show are Marlene, Noah Thompson and HunterGirl. The final is Sunday, May 22, at 7 p.m. on ABC.
Marlene is the most obvious beneficiary of her success, and the benefits will endure for her lifetime. “Top three finalist of ‘American Idol’ “ is the least of the results, and that will always be an attention-getter. Higher placement means higher profile, but offers are going to be coming her way no matter what happens on Sunday.
The exposure she’s already received has been invaluable. Her offbeat style has been embraced by judges, fans and viewers alike. The show has helped burnish the image and prepare Marlene for the focus that’s lasered on those in the public spotlight.
By just getting to this point, Marlene has been serving an apprenticeship as well as chasing a dream as a contestant.
Bloomington-Normal shares in the success as well. That’s in addition to The Garlic Press and “American Idol” host Ryan Seacrest’s mention of the shop and its Leah’s Music Mix popcorn.
There’s a delight in roaming and seeing signs supporting Marlene on lawns, in windows and on marquees. Usually it takes a sports team’s success to make us unite as a community on a large scale.
When a sports team has success, children with an attachment to that team are inspired and mimic what they see. Leah Marlene gives hundreds who know her personally or have seen her in a more intimate setting than a network TV show the suggestion that they too can follow their dreams.
How many guitars have been and will be sold to McLean County children because they’ve watched Leah Marlene?
Remembering that “American Idol” is not strictly a talent contest is essential. “Idol” is a television program designed to bring eyes to screens. Not to suggest the competitors lack talent – they are all unquestionably good, which is how they get on television in the first place.
Most notably, it’s important to remember that Marlene’s future lies with her, not what the ultimate outcome of the show says. Winners aren’t guaranteed success, although Kelly Clarkson and Carrie Underwood -- Marlene’s own idol, as made clear when the two met on camera – are the most successful past winners.
But Chris Daughtry (fourth place, season five) and Oscar-winner Jennifer Hudson (seventh place, season three) have done all right for themselves.
Leah Marlene has already won. Let her and all of us bask in that.
Photos: 'American Idol' finalist Leah Marlene returns to Normal for concert, parade
Leah Marlene Day
"American Idol" finalist Leah Marlene reacts to the crowd at a parade in her honor Tuesday, May, 17, 2022, in uptown Normal.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Leah Marlene Day
"American Idol" finalist Leah Marlene waves to the crowd at a parade in her honor Tuesday, May, 17, 2022, in uptown Normal.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Leah Marlene Day
"American Idol" finalist Leah Marlene is honored with a proclamation from Normal Mayor Chris Koos, who declared May 17, 2022, to be "Leah Marlene Day" for the town.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Leah Marlene Day
A crowd gathers for "American Idol" finalist Leah Marlene's concert Tuesday, May 17, 2022, in uptown Normal.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Leah Marlene Day
The crowd reacts to "American Idol" finalist Leah Marlene during her concert Tuesday, May 17, 2022, in uptown Normal.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Leah Marlene Day
The crowd reacts to "American Idol" finalist Leah Marlene during her concert Tuesday, May 17, 2022, in uptown Normal.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Leah Marlene Day
Leah Marlene waves to the crowd after Normal Mayor Chris Koos declared Leah Marlene Day on Tuesday, May 17, 2022.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Leah Marlene Day
The crowd reacts to "American Idol" finalist Leah Marlene at her concert Tuesday, May 17, 2022, in uptown Normal.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Leah Marlene Day
Leah Marlene performs during a concert in uptown Normal on Tuesday, May 17, 2022, as part of filming for "American Idol," where she is competing against two other finalists for the top spot.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Leah Marlene Day
"American Idol" finalist Leah Marlene looks at the audience who gathered in uptown Normal to watch her being honored by Normal Mayor Chris Koos on Tuesday, May 17, 2022.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
051922-blm-loc-7leahpics
Leah Marlene plays for a live audience Tuesday night at a free concert in Uptown Normal just two days after she became one of the top 3 performers in this season's American Idol contest.
Brendan Denison
051922-blm-loc-5leahpics
From left, Paula and Eva Williamson and Jackie Reese, all of Tilton, hold up signs expressing their support for Leah Marlene before a free concert Tuesday in Normal.
Brendan Denison
051922-blm-loc-6leahpics
Crowds fill North Street in Uptown Normal Tuesday evening for a free Leah Marlene homecoming concert.
Brendan Denison
051922-blm-loc-leahconcert6
Hannah Hinthorn, 12, of Bloomington holds a sign asking for "American Idol" finalist Leah Marlene's signature with Linda Jackson, right, before Marlene's concert Tuesday in Normal.
Brendan Denison
051922-blm-loc-2leahpics
Livi Blade, 10, of Bloomington, left, and family friend Nicki Green pose for a photo in advance of Leah Marlene's parade and concert Tuesday in Normal.
Brendan Denison
051922-blm-loc-3leahpics
"American Idol" finalist Leah Marlene, right, takes in the crowd on Tuesday before Normal Mayor Chris Koos, left, officially declares Tuesday, May 17, 2022, to be Leah Marlene Day following a parade in uptown Normal.
Brendan Denison
Rady family
From left, Jeremy, Jennifer and Julia Rady brush up on coverage of Leah Marlene's homecoming plans in Tuesday's Pantagraph prior to Marlene's appearance at Uptown Circle in Normal. The trio traveled from Mukwonago, Wisconsin, on Tuesday to see Marlene's free show.
Brendan Denison
Watch: Leah Marlene's 'American Idol' performances
'I'll Stand by You' - May 15
'When She Loved Me' - May 1
'Make You Feel My Love' - April 25
'Happy Together' - April 24
'Wisher to the Well' - April 18
'She's a Self-Made Man' - April 4
Duet: "Locked Out of Heaven" - April 3
