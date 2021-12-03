OUR VIEW: A sad farewell to a point of pride, the WSOY Community Food Drive

Next October, thousands in Decatur and Macon County will miss and mourn The World’s Largest One-Day Charity Food Drive.

All accolades, thanks and congratulations to Brian Byers and Kevin Breheny, who drove the magnificent beast of an effort for the full two decades. Fittingly, Breheny had been inducted to the Decatur Hall of Fame a week prior to the food drive announcement.

From its modest beginnings in the St. Teresa High School parking lot to the point where the event took over most of the parking lot at the Airport Plaza Kroger, the purpose and goal of the drive remained constant – reduce the number of hungry, and increase the contribution total from the previous year. That expectation never wavered even as the poundage numbers climbed into the hundreds of thousands and eventually went into seven fingers.

The event became a true attraction in its own right. It became a hybrid combination of a church gathering, a celebration, a 21st century version of a barn-raising. Volunteers lined up for their opportunities to work. Donations helped provide sustenance for the volunteers and improved the logistics of transporting boxes upon boxes of food from the Kroger parking lot to storage. The first time a semi-truck was parked in the back of the lot waiting to be loaded seemed an act of optimism. Within a couple of years, full semi-trucks were pulling out of the parking lot on a regular basis.

Young people became vital to the event, from a contribution contest between schools to being present to perform or volunteer. Certainly there are those who volunteered early in the drive’s history who saw (or brought) their children to volunteer themselves.

Those are some of the positives the event provided for those with the ability to give. But the 12-hour broadcast on WSOY also did not let us forget about those benefitting from the largess.

At least one of five households in Decatur is living under the poverty level, and the number is probably closer to one in four. One of Byers’ most effective sound bites was his insistence that it is wrong for anyone, but especially children, to go to bed hungry or wondering where their next meal would be coming from.

People who benefitted from the food drive would pay back as their fortunes turned. They never took the event for granted.

The tradition of giving should not vanish just because the sun has set on this effort. As is the case with so many things, and as we’re learning in Decatur to our disappointment, some of these things were never going to last forever, however much we loved the boat races or Decatur Celebration or the Pump House. We’ve gotten in the habit of thinking about the food drive as fall rolls around, so the opportunity is ripe for some person or group to pick up the pieces and carry on.

That effort would not be easy. Ask those whose efforts weren’t enough to keep Celebration alive. Ask those who have tried for years to bring powerboat races back to the lake. Obstacles are plentiful, and efforts need at times to be extraordinary. Sometimes simply trying to get the right person you need for help to give you a yes or no answer resembles repeatedly running full speed into a brick wall.

The WSOY Community Food Drive was always uplifting, even when we pondered those who would consume the food. If our community could unite and work together to help those in need, couldn’t it be done around the world? Seeing people who might agree on nothing stand together to help their fellow citizens was inspiring. Doing our part was a badge of pride.

We’d love the see the effort continued. We also understand the amount of work to build and maintain the food drive mainframe takes more effort than we will ever understand.

Yet another reason to thank Brian Byers and Kevin Breheny.

