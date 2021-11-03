 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
topical alert top story
OPINION | FROM THE EDITORIAL BOARD

OUR VIEW: A salute to Illinois native, new World Series champ Brian Snitker

  • 0

Manager reaction after Atlanta Braves clinch World Series

There's a direct, albeit lengthy, line from Central Illinois to the man who directed the Atlanta Braves to one of the most improbable World Series titles in a long time.

Fifty years after approaching the pinnacle in Illinois high school baseball, Brian Snitker found himself in an enviable position — clutching the trophy that symbolized the Braves' return to the profession's summit.

Snitker was a star at Macon High School, starting for the baseball team as a freshman. He was part of the 1971 Macon High School Ironmen baseball team whose march through the Illinois High School Association's one-class state tournament, losing to Waukegan in the championship game. The team’s story was the subject of a 2012 book “One Shot at Forever,” written by Sports Illustrated senior writer Chris Ballard.

World Series Baseball

Atlanta Braves manager Brian Snitker hits during batting practice in preparation for the World Series.

He entered the Braves’ organization in 1977 as a player, but moved to coaching after four seasons. Hall of Famer Hank Aaron, then the team’s farm director, told Snitker his future was not as a player but as a coach. Showing the grit he honed at Macon, at 26, he took his first minor-league managing job, with the Anderson, South Carolina, Braves of the Class A South Atlantic League in 1982. He would manage 20 minor-league seasons for the Braves in 10 cities.

Snitker served on the Braves’ major-league coaching staff three times – 1985, 1988 to 1990 and 2007 to 2013 – but was sent back to the minors each time. After the final demotion, he pondered retirement, but couldn’t figure out what else he could do.

In 2016, after the Braves started 9-28 under Fredi Gonzalez, Snitker had another opportunity, this time as a major league manager. While Snitker won over the clubhouse, the front office let him twist while flirting with other potential managers. He was finally given a one-year deal with a club option.

His spot was solidified with four straight National League East titles. He made history this year as, at 66 years old, he became the second-oldest manager at the time of his first Series title.

Among the unlikely events in this title run, consider:

  • The Braves’ 88 wins were the lowest of any playoff team.
  • The Braves did not get over .500 until Aug. 6, after playing in excess of 110 games.
  • The Braves lost their best position player, Ronald Acuna Jr., in mid-July.
  • Charlie Morton, the starter in the first game of the World Series, threw 16 pitches on a broken leg before coming out.
  • All three outfielders who started Game 6 for the Braves were playing for another team when the season started.

One sure sign of the way the players feel about Snitker came courtesy of Atlanta’s Freddie Freeman. The first baseman caught the ball for the final out of the Series. He tucked the ball in his back pocket and said he would give it to Snitker.

There are people all across Central Illinois who feel they share at least a spiritual part of that treasure.

PHOTOS: Macon native and Atlanta Braves manager Brian Snitker through the years

In his fifth full year as Atlanta Braves manager, Macon native Brian Snitker has his team in the World Series.

Snitker was a sophomore right fielder on the 1971 Macon Ironmen baseball team featured in Chris Ballard's 2012 book, "One Shot at Forever," which chronicled tiny Macon's Cinderella run to the state championship game. Snitker later became a star catcher for the Ironmen.

Snitker went on to play in college — two years at Lincoln College, then two years at the University of New Orleans, where he graduated after helping lead the team to an NCAA Regional at catcher.

Snitker was drafted by the Cubs as a junior but came back to college, and was then drafted by the Braves as a senior in 1977. He played until 1980 in the Braves organization, mostly at catcher and first base, hitting .254 with 23 home runs in 780 at-bats.

Though Snitker was released in 1980, he stuck with the Braves, starting as a roving instructor. He was hired as a minor league manager for the Anderson Braves in 1982. His minor league managing resume also included stops in Durham, Macon, Myrtle Beach, Greenville, Mississippi, Richmond and Gwinnett — all in the Braves farm system. He was managing in the minor leagues during the Braves' great run in the 1990s and early 2000s.

Snitker was the Atlanta bullpen coach in 1985, and 1988–1990, then cemented himself on the MLB staff as third-base coach from 2007 to 2013. After three years in Gwinnett at Triple-A, Snitker was promoted to be Atlanta's interim manager on May 17, 2016, after Fredi González was fired.

Snitker has been the Braves manager ever since. He won the National League Manager of the Year Award for the 2018 season and has won four straight National League East titles. In 2020, the Braves played in the NLCS for the first time under Snitker, and this year they beat the Dodgers in six games to put the Braves in the World Series for the first time since 1999.

Here's a look at Snitker's career through the years.

1 of 89