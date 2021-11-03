OUR VIEW: A salute to Illinois native, new World Series champ Brian Snitker

There's a direct, albeit lengthy, line from Central Illinois to the man who directed the Atlanta Braves to one of the most improbable World Series titles in a long time.

Fifty years after approaching the pinnacle in Illinois high school baseball, Brian Snitker found himself in an enviable position — clutching the trophy that symbolized the Braves' return to the profession's summit.

Snitker was a star at Macon High School, starting for the baseball team as a freshman. He was part of the 1971 Macon High School Ironmen baseball team whose march through the Illinois High School Association's one-class state tournament, losing to Waukegan in the championship game. The team’s story was the subject of a 2012 book “One Shot at Forever,” written by Sports Illustrated senior writer Chris Ballard.

He entered the Braves’ organization in 1977 as a player, but moved to coaching after four seasons. Hall of Famer Hank Aaron, then the team’s farm director, told Snitker his future was not as a player but as a coach. Showing the grit he honed at Macon, at 26, he took his first minor-league managing job, with the Anderson, South Carolina, Braves of the Class A South Atlantic League in 1982. He would manage 20 minor-league seasons for the Braves in 10 cities.

Snitker served on the Braves’ major-league coaching staff three times – 1985, 1988 to 1990 and 2007 to 2013 – but was sent back to the minors each time. After the final demotion, he pondered retirement, but couldn’t figure out what else he could do.

In 2016, after the Braves started 9-28 under Fredi Gonzalez, Snitker had another opportunity, this time as a major league manager. While Snitker won over the clubhouse, the front office let him twist while flirting with other potential managers. He was finally given a one-year deal with a club option.

His spot was solidified with four straight National League East titles. He made history this year as, at 66 years old, he became the second-oldest manager at the time of his first Series title.

Among the unlikely events in this title run, consider:

The Braves’ 88 wins were the lowest of any playoff team.

The Braves did not get over .500 until Aug. 6, after playing in excess of 110 games.

The Braves lost their best position player, Ronald Acuna Jr., in mid-July.

Charlie Morton, the starter in the first game of the World Series, threw 16 pitches on a broken leg before coming out.

All three outfielders who started Game 6 for the Braves were playing for another team when the season started.

One sure sign of the way the players feel about Snitker came courtesy of Atlanta’s Freddie Freeman. The first baseman caught the ball for the final out of the Series. He tucked the ball in his back pocket and said he would give it to Snitker.