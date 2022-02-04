OUR VIEW: A sloppy search for superintended

If we’ve learned anything during the Decatur School District’s search for a replacement for Paul Fregeau as superintendent, it’s that $25,000 doesn’t buy what it once did.

The board is expected to announce the new superintendent during its meeting on Tuesday, Feb. 8. The candidate is an internal one. The board is declining to release the name until the meeting.

We’re betting there are plenty of people within the district who already know who the next superintendent is.

Search firm Hazard, Young, Attea and Associates was contracted for $24,950, which covers the entire search process until a candidate is hired. The search firm found 17 candidates for the job, whittled the list down to five, then three, by the board members through the interview process. The internal candidate was not among the original candidates found by the search firm, and the board did not ask the internal candidate to apply.

On Jan. 5, the two finalists for the job as identified by an independent search committee took part in online forums. But those candidates were both rejected. Malika Savoy-Brooks was removed from the running because the board could not come to a consensus on selection. Michael Gaal dropped out of contention when he discovered he could not obtain a superintendent's certificate in Illinois.

Fregeau left on July 1 to take a position as superintendent of the Fox C-6 district near St. Louis. The original ad seeking applications for the position had a deadline of Oct. 24, 2021.

There are a handful of problematic issues as the search lumbers to a conclusion.

The board retained the same firm the district has used for years, with questionable success.

The search firm offered an unqualified finalist.

How did the internal candidate come about? Was the job posted? How did the candidate know to apply or did they? School board President Dan Oakes said the internal candidate was not among the original candidates found by the search firm, and the board did not ask this candidate to apply.

The lack of transparency is troubling enough, leaving us thinking the more things change with the Decatur board, the more they stay the same. At least this version of the board is not showing the contempt the previous board showed the community and the media.

But this feels like a sloppy and hurried conclusion to an important decision. The manner in which the search has been conducted leaves a foul taste in the mouth. How can the new superintendent come on board with sufficient respect when the process so far has been a series of stumbles?

We wish the new superintendent all the success we all wish for our public schools. But we also have to wonder whether the best move would have been to hire another interim superintendent and start the search over with a different search firm.

It’s hard to believe things could go any worse than they have in this search.

