OUR VIEW: A special experience for grads

That has to be the roughest way of being sent away by an institution – “Goodbye. We thought we might see you again sometime, but we won’t. Sorry. Good luck. And remember, if you can’t find a job, look around the country – you’re not alone.”

They don’t get to give advice from a commencement speaker chosen by them and/or just for them. They don’t get to be the ones picked to give advice.

Let's give you a quick shortcut. Cherish your experiences and memories. Be willing to continue learning. It can be rough out there.

But maybe these graduates will find something special they can share exclusively. Their stories will consist of talking about challenges and what they learned about themselves and about the world as it went on around them, while they watched from a safe distance.

Here's some advice we will offer to graduates.

Stay calm. Some of you are entering a strange workforce, one where no one really knows what will survive, what will thrive and what will dive. Keep your wits about you. However strange and scary the wolrd that awaits us is, you are better-equipped to deal with circumstances than anyone else on the globe.