OUR VIEW: Add Horace Livingston to Decatur Hall of Fame

Herald & Review editorial board
Allow us to add our voices to that of The Black Chamber of Commerce of Illinois.
Livingston was the longtime editor and publisher of the African-American Voice weekly newspaper and co-founder of the Local Association for Black Action.
He definitely belongs among notables like Anna Waters, Howard Buffett, the Scovills and Roger E. Walker Jr. Fellow media folk already in the hall are F. Merrill and Frank M. Lindsay, Howard Schaub and Paul Osborne.
Other organizations that honored Livingston included the Boys & Girls Club of Decatur, Dove Inc., Crime Stoppers, Economic Development Corporation of Decatur and Macon County, Lakeview Elks Lodge 1132, Macon County Historical Society, the Springfield branch of the NAACP, United Way of Decatur and Macon County and the University of Illinois Extension.
A bas-relief sculpture of the late Horace G. Livingston Jr. created by Preston Jackson.
Jim Bowling
Livingston died in 2014. He was 92.
The Decatur Regional Chamber of Commerce is accepting nominations for the Hall of Fame, which honors “individuals whose dedication and extraordinary contributions have made the Decatur community a better place.”
The inductee will be announced at the Chamber Community Thanksgiving Luncheon on Nov. 23.
📷 Looking back: Decatur-area history photos
1991: Sharves Dandridge, 12, son of Pam and Nate Dandridge, enjoys the sprinklers in Phoenix Park.
1935: Opened by the roar of a second blast of fireworks supplied by Sam Lee, Chinese laundryman, as a good luck token, speeches concluding with the address by Karl A. Crowley, post office department solicitor, marked the conclusion of the dedication of Decatur's new post office.
1961: Postmaster Chan C. Glosser examines the interior of a new postal delivery wagon. The wagon, the first of its kind in the Chicago postal region, will be used for special delivery.
1989: Greg Walker loads boxes into a machine that packages ice cream at Decatur's Prairie Farms Dairy.
1946: All officers of the Macon County Humane Society were re-elected when members had their annual meeting in the council chambers of city hall. Left to right are Miss Mabel Wilson, secretary; Mrs. Frank L. Evans, second vice president; Robert B. Ernest, president; Mrs. George D. Steele, first vice president; Mrs. W.F. Launtz, treasurer.
1961: The Civil War monument in Decatur's Central Park is shown.
1961: Pony League Garfield-Grace Bros. team included: front row, left to right, Roger Reidelberger, Steve Turner, Rodney Groves, Lynn Lowe, Bob McMurtrey, Ray Burrows, Dave Erwin. Back row, coach Norman Whiteman, Gordon Powell, Don Forbes, Gary Baker, Bill Walker, Steve Day, Lynn Calhoun, Dick Morris. Bob Redpath was absent.
1991: Galloway Park leader Deana Antonelli, 20, got even with Stacy Smith, 11, by splashing the girl with a water balloon as Smith went for a refill. Looking on is Sarah Trostle, 11.
1935: Flag raising ceremony that marked the opening of the dedication program of the new post office.
1935: Postmaster James M. Allen took members of an Association of Commerce committee on a tour of inspection through the new building before dedication. Left to right, Postmaster Allen, George Flint, Mrs. Flint, Mrs. Clyde Foster, Mr. Foster and Robert Mueller.
1986: Using the two-fisted method of demolishing an ice cream cone, Phillip Stowel, 2, son of Cheri and Tim Stowell of Decatur, makes short work of one cone from the Old Fashioned Ice Cream Social.
1981: Danny Hughes of Eisenhower High School, right, is one of several players that will see action in large school regional basketball tournaments.
1968: Dan Nelson, 9, of Decatur rides through Fairview Park, staying within the bounds painted by the Decatur Park District workers recently as a protected area for joggers, walkers and bicycle riders.
1978: Decatur Pony League Ted Williams All Star team. In front, from left, Rodney Purcell, Kevin Higar, Todd Bright, Rick Spellman, Don Tolly, Jerry Nale. In back, coach Carl Higar, Robbie Davis, Junior Osborne, Mike Schultz, Harry Bright (business manager), Doug Lake, John Hagler, Steve Davis, manager Larry Davis. Absent: Bob Griffith, Curt Turner, Frank Bristol.
1991: Amy Friend, 7, and her brother Andrew, 4, improvised by turning the family car into a slide at their E. Cantrell St. home. It was a good way to cool off as the temperature hit 91 degrees.
1988: Marcus Liberty, right, competes in the Prairie State Games.
1986: Prairie State Games Region 7 weightlifters are in front, John Cravens, 220 pounds; Dan Neideffer, 198; in back, John Bafford, 165, and Pat Mundy, 148.
1979: Charles E. "Bud" Jr. Hughes of Decatur Sanitary District.
1992: It wasn't exact ideal weather for stringing lights when Darcie Leffler and Susie Schuman, executive vice president of the Downtown Decatur Council, decked the park with its annual Christmas lighting display.
1966: Pony League Ted Williams All Stars team are front row, from left, Steve Smith, Martin Easterling, Dave Stewart, Jim Foreman and Mike Scholz. Second row, Rick Buckner, Terry Kelm, Bucko Bandy, Flip Bateman, James Bleavins and Fred Jebe. Back row, coach Dick Portee, Howard McCormick, business manager; Ron Conner, Bobby Bone, Steve Bertsch, Dick Johns and manager Bill Bertsch.
1952: Raymond E. Richardson models a new sun helmet which Decatur letter carriers will wear in place of billed caps.
1981: Postman Udell Hoft of Decatur on rounds.
1986: Julie Foertsch carries the Prairie State Games torch. Ken Hunt runs beside her.
1981: Edward Hull of Mount Zion believes 70 percent of small businesses are just trying to survive. Hull is owner and manager of Hull's Cabinet Shop.
1948: Mildred and Phyllis Hines of Eldorado Street and Irene Cook of N. Merchant St., left to right, beat the heat by swimming in the pool of Central Park's fountain.
1975: Pony League Ted Williams All Stars team are front row, from left: Mike Unruh, Scotty Anderson, Billy Lawrence, Scott Shield, Sonny Jones, Albert Bond. Middle row: coach Gary Nugent, Dave Blakeney, Tim Rogers, Blair Larrance, John Maguire, business manager, Jerry Nihiser. Back row: Jay Sanderson, Randy Miller, Tom Stewart, Kevin Waddell, Tim Smith, Brian Innis, coach Norm Walls.
1939: The downtown Decatur Post Office concession stand is operated by Frank Howse.
1987: Prairie State Games, swimmer Steve Tothero, gold in freestyle and relay
1987: Eddie Hughes and Doug Smith were named to the Illinois Amateur Softball Association Hall of Fame.
1945: Mrs. Dale Bolen admires the blossoms of the Bechtel crab trees in Fairview Park while her son, Michael, 3, walking and her nephew, John Miller, 2, in the wagon, seem much more interested in the cameraman and their thumbs.
1968: Decatur Pony League Joe DiMaggio team are in front, from left, Gary Heiser, Terry Bracken, Gary Schultz, Rick Singer, Warren Smith, Dick Miles, Pat Scholz. In back, Brad Jackson, Dave Hunt, Mark Taylor, Kevin Reynolds, Rod Jones, Mike Rohde, Ed Mathews, coach John Lemon, manager John Hunt, coach Dick Jones. Absent: Lane Watts.
