OUR VIEW: Add Horace Livingston to Decatur Hall of Fame

Allow us to add our voices to that of The Black Chamber of Commerce of Illinois.

Livingston was the longtime editor and publisher of the African-American Voice weekly newspaper and co-founder of the Local Association for Black Action.

He definitely belongs among notables like Anna Waters, Howard Buffett, the Scovills and Roger E. Walker Jr. Fellow media folk already in the hall are F. Merrill and Frank M. Lindsay, Howard Schaub and Paul Osborne.

Other organizations that honored Livingston included the Boys & Girls Club of Decatur, Dove Inc., Crime Stoppers, Economic Development Corporation of Decatur and Macon County, Lakeview Elks Lodge 1132, Macon County Historical Society, the Springfield branch of the NAACP, United Way of Decatur and Macon County and the University of Illinois Extension.

Livingston died in 2014. He was 92.

The Decatur Regional Chamber of Commerce is accepting nominations for the Hall of Fame, which honors “individuals whose dedication and extraordinary contributions have made the Decatur community a better place.”

The inductee will be announced at the Chamber Community Thanksgiving Luncheon on Nov. 23.

