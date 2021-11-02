 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story
OUR VIEW

OUR VIEW: Add Horace Livingston to Decatur Hall of Fame

  • Updated
  • 0
Paper Veteran

Horace G. Livingston Jr. had been publishing the Voice newspaper in the community for more than 30 years when this photo was taken in 2002. With the assistance of his office manager Paula Abdullah, the duo prepare another edition to hit the streets.

 Herald & Review file photo, Dec. 3, 2002. From Newspapers.com Archive.

Allow us to add our voices to that of The Black Chamber of Commerce of Illinois.

The group has proposed that civil rights activist Horace Livingston be inducted into the Decatur Hall of Fame at the Civic Center.

Livingston was the longtime editor and publisher of the African-American Voice weekly newspaper and co-founder of the Local Association for Black Action.

He definitely belongs among notables like Anna Waters, Howard Buffett, the Scovills and Roger E. Walker Jr. Fellow media folk already in the hall are F. Merrill and Frank M. Lindsay, Howard Schaub and Paul Osborne.

Other organizations that honored Livingston included the Boys & Girls Club of Decatur, Dove Inc., Crime Stoppers, Economic Development Corporation of Decatur and Macon County, Lakeview Elks Lodge 1132, Macon County Historical Society, the Springfield branch of the NAACP, United Way of Decatur and Macon County and the University of Illinois Extension.

livingston pic 1 (copy)

A bas-relief sculpture of the late Horace G. Livingston Jr. created by Preston Jackson.

Livingston died in 2014. He was 92.

The Decatur Regional Chamber of Commerce is accepting nominations for the Hall of Fame, which honors “individuals whose dedication and extraordinary contributions have made the Decatur community a better place.”

The inductee will be announced at the Chamber Community Thanksgiving Luncheon on Nov. 23.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

WHAT OTHERS ARE SAYING: Free-for-all no way to do tax reform

WHAT OTHERS ARE SAYING: Free-for-all no way to do tax reform

Under pressure of successive self-imposed deadlines, with a befuddled country looking on, Democrats in Congress continue to wrestle with a supposedly transformative spending plan and the means to pay for it. On Thursday, President Joe Biden announced yet another version of what this might involve. The eventual outcome is still anybody’s guess.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News