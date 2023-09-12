Fortunately, industrial accidents are few and far between. But when they happen, they bring tragedy, fear and sadness.

Sunday's shocking explosion at the Archer Daniels Midland Co. East Plant -- within ADM’s processing complex on East Faries Parkway -- resulted in at least eight injuries.

The explosion was a frightening reminder for Decatur and other Macon County residents of past fatal accidents.

On April 23, 2004, five workers were fatally injured and two others were seriously injured when an explosion occurred in a polyvinyl chloride production unit at Formosa Plastics in Illiopolis. The blast followed a release of highly flammable vinyl chloride, which ignited. The explosion forced a community evacuation and lighted fires that burned for several days at the plant.

Almost 50 years later, Decatur residents still remember -- and those who have arrived since have heard about -- the Decatur railyard explosion. Around 5 a.m. on July 19, 1974, tanker cars were being shunted around what was then the Norfolk & Western (now Norfolk Southern Corp.) yard.

One car, loaded with isobutane gas, got free rolling too fast during switching operations and rammed an empty boxcar. A vast cloud of the gas flooded the rail yard and kept spreading until it was ignited and exploded.

The blast was so big and so loud it was felt and heard 40 miles away in Pesotum. Seven railroad workers were killed and 140 workers and civilians were injured, according to news reports. The blast and subsequent fireball destroyed 80 houses and the explosion, fires and raining metal shrapnel damaged some 600 buildings in a one square mile area. More than 300 rail cars were destroyed or damaged.

We're grateful that employees, their families and the entire area see these tragedies so seldom. But that's of little comfort to those whose lives were changed by this accident.

This is the second incident at the East Plant in less than a month. Two Decatur firefighters required hospital treatment after battling a large fire at the plant on Aug. 28.

We'd be remiss unless we mentioned our gratitude to and for first responders. As the August incident shows, they put themselves at risk when they go into places from which others are running away.

We offer condolences to those who lost someone, and wish a speedy recovery to those injured.