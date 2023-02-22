That was a cold slap in the face, delivered without necessary warning to an unsuspecting group of employees.

Without warning Wednesday morning, Akorn Pharmaceuticals announced it is shutting down Decatur and companywide on Thursday and will be filing for bankruptcy. Hundreds of employees are out of work and face uncertain prospects, as happens to many suddenly unemployed.

Too many in Decatur and too many who have since departed the area have faced this exact problem too often. Jobs are lost or taken away and individuals and families are forced to reevaluate their futures. The loss of well-paid positions and the departure of good people is inevitably to the detriment of Decatur.

But one of the best things about Decatur is the community’s ability to rise up in response. National spotlights have shone on Decatur in the past and will again. But Decatur has repeatedly proven to be able to pull itself up by its bootstraps.

The notice given to employees includes some classic corporate-speak. Akorn attempts to spin as positive assurance of pay for the first day employees would not be able to work in the building and a reminder that benefits would be paid all six days of the rest of the month. The additional slap is the termination of a severance plan and the inability to offer continued health insurance coverage.

“This is just wrong; they should not be treating these people, these employees, these families, like this,” Decatur Mayor Julie Moore Wolfe said. “To not give them any notice, to not give them a minute to try to reorganize their lives or to look for something else is not right. Somebody pretty high up in Akorn made this decision and knew this was coming and they didn’t just wake up this morning and decide to do it.”

Now the support effort begins, and in a better situation than what’s been available to suddenly unemployed. There are opportunities available throughout the city. For example, Millikin has extended to Akorn employees an invitation to its Feb. 23 job fair. Richland officials should also be informing the public about any quick training possibilities they may have available.

Make no mistake – this is a significant blow. The number affected is large.

But this doesn’t have to be a crushing blow, for the families or for the city. We’ve weathered employment punches before.

