Illinois Republican Party Chairman Don Tracy reacted while proverbially wearing the largest blinders ever.

Tracy was reacting to the decision by the Illinois Supreme Court to reverse a lower court's decision, reinstating the law (Tracy's release calls it "J.B. Pritzker's law") eliminating cash bail.

Tracy said the "Supreme Court ruling makes it painfully clear that elections have consequences. Democrats, first led by Mike Madigan and now by JB Pritzker, spent tens of millions of dollars to elect a 5-2 majority of Democrats on the Illinois Supreme Court. It is not surprising that the Court would vote along political lines to allow Governor Pritzker and the Democrat-controlled legislature to disregard constitutionally protected rights of crime victims in abolishing cash bail."

Neither party has the high ground when it comes to loading the courts or political maps with lopsided decisions that aren't quite right. On this page, we and others regularly report on and protest the politicization of U.S. courts.

Besides, the court's decision was largely expected, certainly for the reason Tracy cites, with the vitriol of his statement removed.

So let's go ahead and try this experiment. Law enforcement and court officials are wary of its possibilities. The intention of the new SAFE-T Act is to level the justice system by stopping defendants from sitting in jail solely because they can’t afford to bond out. Only those who meet certain criteria of posing a risk to public safety or extreme flight risk are likely to be held in custody awaiting trial.

Court officials are concerned about manpower and the dramatic shift in directives. Law enforcement cautions about the public safety factor when allowing accused criminals to go free without bail.

But non-violent, small-time offenders will get to keep their freedom. We certainly shouldn't have people sitting in jail for a year because they don’t have the financial means to get out.

Change is difficult, and this change, like so many others, could be as good as its advocates promise or as appalling as its critics fear.

If it turns out to be a nightmare, we obviously will have to take a different step.