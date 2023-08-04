The details are appalling, frightful and shocking. Pondering how any situation came to this result is unimaginable.

On Monday, Decatur police arrested two 15-year-olds for first-degree murder in the stabbing of a 15-year-old identified as Tyler Eubanks of Decatur.

Decatur Police Chief Shane Brandel expressed condolences, and said, “This is not a police problem. This is a society problem.”

At 15 years old, you know right from wrong. If you’re carrying a knife and planning to use it as a weapon, you know right from wrong. If you’re among that circle of people where two 15-year-olds are murdering a third, you know right from wrong.

That’s the society we’re raised in, the one we’re supposed to believe in.

If that society is broken, it broke under our watch and it’s up to all of us to take back the night. And the day.

Brandel’s statement also said, speaking for many residents, "I am at a loss for words with regard to this incident. A teenager was brutally murdered by other teenagers, for no apparent reason. I am saddened for the family of the victim and hope they can eventually find peace.”

If there’s anything positive to be gleaned from this tragedy, it’s the speed with which arrests ensued after the incident. We can surmise that some present in the vicinity of the murder were aware of what happened and what needed to be done.

Being a witness can be a frightening and thankless but still vital experience. Wrongdoers need to be brought to justice. The people who need help have to be able to get help.

"I want to thank the witnesses, and their parents, for coming forward in this case and doing what was right,” Brandel said. “This type of behavior cannot be tolerated by society; and when we make that stand, those who choose to commit these types of crimes can quickly be removed from society.”

Witnesses in this case followed through on demands Brandel has made and we have echoed: Please come forward and help solve and prevent these crimes.

"We have to come together as a community,” Brandel said. “Police departments across this country cannot do it alone. And until we all see that, and we all do our part to address it, then we will continue to repeat ourselves in offering condolences to victim’s families rather than celebrate true societal harmony."

Our well-being depends on paying attention to the chief.