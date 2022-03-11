OUR VIEW: Anyone can be a watchdog

Sunshine Week is the time we remember that public information belongs to the people, not the officials charged with keeping that information.

While it's something mainly championed by the media, it's really a week for citizens. In fact, we encourage citizens to file their own requests using the Freedom of Information Act. We are already aware of several readers who do. And of course, the Herald & Review regularly files and publishes the results of FOIA requests.

Sunshine Week is dedicated to promoting open government and discussing the vitality of access to public information.

Useful advice, instruction and example forms are available on the Web at foia.gov or, for Illinois, at www.bettergov.org/news/how-to-file-a-foia-request-in-illinois

A brief highlight of the guidelines:

There is no “magic language” to FOIA requests.

No specific format is required. But it must be in writing, and it cannot be in the form of a question.

The public body usually offers a form for citizens to file FOIA requests, but the public body cannot make you use that form. Templates are available on the Web. You don’t need a reason to make your request.

Describe the records you want, by category (“all documents related to ...”), by specifically identifying the records (“the contract between ...”), or by specifying an electronic search (“all the mayor’s emails from last week containing the word ‘pothole’ or ‘potholes’ ”).

It's about this time of year that the "pothole" example winds up in a lot of FOIA requests.

Too often, information the public has the right to is still withheld. Transparency at every level of government is critical. People should know what their government is doing.

We'll keep using it, and we encourage all citizens to take advantage of the opportunity. It may give you a better feeling about the state of democracy.

