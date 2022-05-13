OUR VIEW: Appreciate nurses' efforts, dedication

Nurses will remember the pandemic as a more harrowing experience than virtually all the rest of us.

As facilities filled with the sick, emergency room nurses didn’t get to work remotely. As COVID continued, what medical personnel had to see was more and more work being pushed back as some surgeries were reduced or halted during the pandemic.

People got testier as COVID limitations wore on the nerves of the public. Nurses were asked to work longer shifts. The celebration of nurses that had marked their journeys to work in early 2020 became a distant memory.

The nurses kept going to work. They keep going now.

We just marked International Nurses Day and the conclusion of National Nurses Week. That’s a reminder of how grateful and thankful we should regularly be for nurses.

Nurses can be the medical version of the role we expect police to play in society. We acknowledge the dangers and physically and emotionally draining aspects of both careers. Yet we will turn a blind eye when they are asked or commanded to do more.

The evolution has led us to nurses being the people we see and with whom we interact most concerning our medical needs.

The amount of training they’re required to undergo before earning any degree or license is arduous enough, and they have to continually be vigilant about what they’re doing. The next time you’re with a nurse, notice the routine nature with which they execute their duties. Each scan, each question, each click of a mouse, each movement and decision has to be precise.

Many careers require precision. Not all have to deal with a public that expects them to put on a smiling face.

The Nightingale Pledge, named in honor of Florence Nightingale, is a modified version of the Hippocratic Oath. The pledge was created in 1893. The statement of ethics and principles is used exclusively in the United States.

Nurses often recite the pledge at pinning stories. This is the 1935 revised version, and elements have been adjusted since at the discretion of those involved.

“I solemnly pledge myself before God and in the presence of this assembly, to pass my life in purity and to practice my profession faithfully. I will abstain from whatever is deleterious and mischievous, and will not take or knowingly administer any harmful drug. I will do all in my power to maintain and elevate the standard of my profession, and will hold in confidence all personal matters committed to my keeping, and all family affairs coming to my knowledge in the practice of my calling. With loyalty will I endeavor to aid the physician in his work, as a ‘missioner of health’ I will dedicate myself to devoted service to human welfare.”

Whatever its source and text, it's a demanding pledge. We're glad there are so many willing to cite it and hope for more.

