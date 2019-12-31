OUR VIEW: Approach pot with care, not recklessness

If you’re uncomfortable with the idea of trying a new product, whether your fear is of going “schizo” or something else you find to be a legitimate concern, stay away.

If you’re a veteran of illegal use, keep in mind what you’re consuming. It’s common sense advice, but worth repeating – be aware of the THC content of what you’re using, and remember that a slow build of experience is going to far outpace the regret of using too much too soon.

Everyone has at least one friend who threw up after their first sip of alcohol, who threw up after their first cigar or cigarette, or just doesn’t care for the result of some of the drugs our society has deemed acceptable for recreation.

As is the case with many things we limit to purchase by adults only, some of us won’t see the attraction or have the taste for the item or its effects. And some will inevitably imbibe more than they ought to. Cannabis may help some people deal with physical or mental pain. It won’t help everyone, and inevitably there will be people who over-consume.

Think about the advice you’d give someone who is drinking alcohol for the first time. Then follow it. Remember, there’s not a contest determining who is standing tallest after the most consumption.

