OUR VIEW: Are secret cameras the answer?

We have been told the Johns Hill neighborhood will house about a third of the cameras. The rest will be placed in urban core areas. Where? They don’t want to tell you and give away camera locations.

This is the very definition of a slippery slope. There’s not a tremendous distance between this position and the advocacy of secret cameras everywhere in public. And the argument that “you have nothing to worry about if you’re not doing anything wrong” misses the point entirely. Being under surveillance in the wrong time at the wrong place can mean everything you’re doing is seen as a crime.

The company maintains information from the cameras is only for helping identify suspects. It is destroyed after 30 days otherwise. Still, we’ve all lived in the digital world long enough to understand how difficult destroying digital data is. If something exists digitally, its life is unlimited if people find it and want to make sure it stays around.

Wouldn’t having the locations be known discourage criminal activity? Isn’t that why those other police cameras have the blinking lights on them?

(The Herald & Review has filed a Freedom of Information Act request seeking the locations of the cameras.)