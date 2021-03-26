OUR VIEW: Are secret cameras the answer?

Public safety is critical.
In some locations, as is the case with cities around the country, there are places in Decatur where public safety is endangered.
Law enforcement can use all the help it can get.
However, are secret cameras the correct answer?
Decatur has entered into an agreement with Atlanta-based Flock Safety to deploy 60 license plate reader cameras in the city's high-crime neighborhoods. About 20 cameras will be deployed in the Johns Hill neighborhood while the remainder will be installed in the urban core neighborhoods with “significant crime in the recent past," Assistant City Manager Jon Kindseth said.
The three-year agreement will cost $165,000 in the first year, with the tab being picked up by the Howard G. Buffett Foundation and the city's DUI account. It will cost $150,000 each year following, with general funds expected to pick up the cost.
The Flock Safety cameras are used in hundreds of cities around the country. The company claims to be able to identify vehicles traveling up to 100 miles per hour and from up to 75 feet away. The company says cameras are pointed toward public areas. Law enforcement officials say this is exactly what they need.
No problems, right?
We have been told the Johns Hill neighborhood will house about a third of the cameras. The rest will be placed in urban core areas. Where? They don’t want to tell you and give away camera locations.
This is the very definition of a slippery slope. There’s not a tremendous distance between this position and the advocacy of secret cameras everywhere in public. And the argument that “you have nothing to worry about if you’re not doing anything wrong” misses the point entirely. Being under surveillance in the wrong time at the wrong place can mean everything you’re doing is seen as a crime.
The company maintains information from the cameras is only for helping identify suspects. It is destroyed after 30 days otherwise. Still, we’ve all lived in the digital world long enough to understand how difficult destroying digital data is. If something exists digitally, its life is unlimited if people find it and want to make sure it stays around.
Wouldn’t having the locations be known discourage criminal activity? Isn’t that why those other police cameras have the blinking lights on them?
(The Herald & Review has filed a Freedom of Information Act request seeking the locations of the cameras.)
The police opted earlier this year for a digital and encrypted radio system that can't be heard by the public. Scanners and scanner apps citizens purchased to listen in on police radio now produce static.
Some cities have switched to digital encryption to protect officers from danger when on calls. Sudden crowds can gather if listeners become aware of the location of a situation.
Of course, the police can’t do anything to shut down Facebook, Twitter and other social media apps employed by citizens.
The police are allowing access to news organizations. We appreciate that from both a selfish and a public service point of view. We also wouldn’t want to be in the business of determining what media is and who will be allowed access to the encrypted communications.
We understand the desire to limit access given how quickly information passes. We think of how many stories we’d get wrong if we reported the first thing that was said on the scanner – and people on Facebook are essentially doing that.
Police have expressed concern about broadcasting personal or delicate information. But the unencrypted radio signal has presented that problem for decades, and police have found ways to work around it.
Even without intentions, the optics are bad. Secretly recording citizens is no way to make the wary ones feel as though their paranoia is unjustified.
Some things need to be kept from the public, at least for a time. But denying access to radio communication and placing neighborhood cameras in hidden positions might be a reasonable idea taken a bit too far.