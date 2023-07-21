Apologizing is often difficult, more so when you're put in a position of apologizing for the behavior of people who have been dead for a century.

That said, it shouldn't be controversial to say we should have been opposed to lynching then and we should be now.

Macon County Board member Karl Coleman asked the board to issue a formal proclamation of apology for the 1893 lynching of Samuel Bush. He asked for the same thing at the June meeting, a few days after a memorial plaque was placed at the Macon County Courthouse near the spot where the lynching took place.

"I want to see us find ways to get along instead of ways to divide us," board chairman Kevin Greenfield said. Acknowledging the lynching was a horrible act and he is sorry the lynching happened, Greenfield said the responsibility is with those who committed the crime, not with people who were not yet born when it happened.

Greenfield also said the plaque paints the community of Mount Zion poorly.

Again, the people responsible are not here to account for the crime of dragging a prisoner out of a jail cell and hanging an inmate. And its occurrence does reflect poorly on Mount Zion residents at the time. Not all of them, but certainly those responsible.

Nothing had been placed on the board's agenda asking the board to vote on such a proclamation in June or July. That may partially account for raised tempers on the board during the discussion.

Perhaps that's the next move. But it seems silly to argue over such an apology.

How can you learn from mistakes if you ignore them?