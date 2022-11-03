OUR VIEW: At all opportunities. head off hatred

You’d be correct in thinking we’ve fought this battle before and won.

Unfortunately, battling hate is a full-time job, something from which we can never relax.

The stain of antisemitism never really left the world, but for the most part, it remained hushed behind closed doors and on the fringes. But it’s been brought out of the dark, led by a former President, one of the best-selling performers ever and an NBA player with 4.6 million followers.

Former President Trump last month warned “U.S. Jews” needed to show him some respect “before it is too late.” That’s just the most recent example of Trump’s threats and dismissals of Jews. rapper and fashion designer Ye (formerly Kanye West) has unleashed multiple attacks on Jews on social media and during interviews. In one post, he declared he would go “death con 3” (presumably a reference to the five levels of U.S. military defense readiness, ranked from 5 to 1 according to the perceived threat to national security) on “JEWISH PEOPLE.” NBA player Kyrie Irving used Twitter to boost a movie and book,” Hebrews to Negroes,” stuffed with antisemitic tropes.

All of have found themselves suspended and/or banned from assorted social media sites.

Ye has been dropped by assorted companies with whom he had multi-million dollar deals, including T.J. Maxx, Peloton, Foot Locker, Adidas, MRC, CAA, Balenciaga, Def Jam, JP Morgan Chase and the Gap

Irving pledged a donation of $500,000 to the Anti-Defamation League, which was rejected by the organization. His original statement did not include an apology, which he revised, and after days of inaction, the NBA suspended him. It’s worth noting that an antisemitic comment by former University of Illinois player Myers Leonard in March 2021 led to him being released and shunned by NBA teams.

One of the shocking things about the conclusion of World War II was the revelation of widespread death camps throughout Europe, the sites of the deaths of millions of people. The antisemitism of German leaders in the 1930s and 1940s led to what was an effort to demonize, separate and eradicate its Jewish population.

The latest report on U.S. antisemitism from the Anti-Defamation League is alarming.

The organization found that antisemitic incidents reached an all-time high in the United States in 2021, with 2,717 incidents of assault, harassment and vandalism reported. That’s the highest number since the ADL began tracking antisemitic incidents in 1979. It amounts to an average of more than seven incidents per day and a 34% increase over 2020.

Changing times are leading some groups to feel diminished and making others feel empowered enough to state their hatred loudly and pointedly. Social media serves as an echo chamber. With no evidence to the contrary, people can easily justify their way to any vile behavior.

In a just world, tolerance of a point of view ends when hate, threats and violence begin. We must speak out and act against mindless bigotry and hatred.

The massacre was the most visible evidence of antisemitism, and while the world has a long way to go to reach anything close to peaceful equality, at least a light was shone on the ugliness.

In World War II Europe, the ugliness was present long before the camps were even imagined. That’s one reason it’s vital to call out and demand a halt to hatred immediately. As we’ve seen again recently in the United States, when the quiet part is said out loud, the quiet part suddenly has become part of the discourse. There’s no room in our discourse for hate.

A statement on the Anti-Defamation League’s website says antisemitism “is an indicator of the health of a society as a whole, of a society’s capacity to think reasonably and behave humanely.”

Let’s build a healthier society.