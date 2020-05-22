OUR VIEW: Bailey puts on the wrong kind of demonstration

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

State Rep. Darren Bailey, R-Xenia, was back in Springfield on Thursday.

This time he was wearing a surgical mask.

This time he was following the rules.

Bailey on Wednesday was kicked out of Bank of Springfield Center, where House members are meeting to follow social distancing recommendations, because he wouldn't put on a face mask.

His refusal was not surprising.

Bailey has morphed into one of the biggest critics of Gov. J.B. Pritzker and the state's stay-at-home order. He's challenging the Democratic governor's use of emergency powers. He's taken to court a case alleging violations of rights.

On Wednesday, Bailey was one of 12 representatives who voted against a proposal to require representatives wear masks in the convention center, where tables were spread out and body temperatures were checked before entering. The General Assembly took the historic step so lawmakers wouldn't be in close contact.

He was the only one removed. Bailey said he was speaking on behalf of those who feel “captive” and “burdened” by restrictions. And then he was escorted from the arena.