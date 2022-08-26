OUR VIEW: Be aware of schools reopening

We shouldn’t have to receive special reminders to be careful on the road. As tired as the cliché is, the best driving is defensive. Be aware of your surroundings, and be prepared for the unpredictable.

That’s the best advice as school starts again, with this year being as close to “normal” as we’ve been in the decade.

The Illinois Insurance Association and its member companies have offered some specific tips as we roll into another school year.

• Young pedestrians can be unpredictable. Be alert for walkers and bicycle riders. Reduce speed near schools and residential areas where children and teens gather. Use extra caution between 7 and 8:30 a.m. and between 2:30 and 5 p.m. Follow school crossing guard instructions.

• Yield to school buses. This is particularly important in larger towns where children are being picked up and dropped off on four-lane roads, and buses are stopping and starting. Remain twenty feet behind the stopped school bus until flashing lights are turned off and you have confirmed no children are nearby.

• Watch for passenger vehicles preparing to load or unload children. Respect carpool rules if you’re the driver. Do not double park, pick up or drop off children across the street from the school. If you’re new to the process, don’t worry – the other parents will definitely let you know what needs to be done. Hopefully, the veterans are patient with the newbies.

Meanwhile, students, we wish you a prosperous year of learning, growing and laying the groundwork to become stewards of our society. Pay attention in class. You'll be grateful you did.

Parents, we wish you boundless patience and wisdom. As much as growing up doesn’t change from generation to generation, this group of young people faces challenges unlike any before. There are also things their ancestors experienced that are long since solved or long since gone. Keep that in mind as you navigate through new waters.

To the teachers and staff, thank you. Your contributions to our community are endless. Your impact is substantial all year long. You do so much that is never recognized. You should be told more often, but you are appreciated.