OUR VIEW: Being prepared to wait on result

You don’t need to be reminded that this election will be unlike any other in your lifetime.

You made it through 2000, when the Supreme Court ultimately determined the winner of the race. You observed 2016’s surprises, where a fraction of votes in three Midwest states essentially decided the winner.

Those are likely to feel sublime if this year’s voting continues the pattern it’s assumed so far. With most races local, state and national, results are fairly clear cut, and we either go to bed knowing the results, or we get up and the elections are over.

The 2018 Macon County Sheriff election, initially declared to be decided by one vote and presently winding its way through the court system, is the outlier among recent local voting.

This year, barring the surprise of an overpowering sweep by Joe Biden or Donald Trump, we may go a long time before we know who’s been elected President of the United States.