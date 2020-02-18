OUR VIEW: Blago move should push ethics reform

He did it for the children.
That’s the reasoning President Donald Trump used to explain his decision to commute the sentence of Rod Blagojevich, the disgraced former Illinois governor who, following his impeachment and removal from office, was charged, convicted and sentenced for, among other things, attempting to sell the U.S. Senate seat of then President-elect Barack Obama.
"They're growing older. They're going to high school now and they rarely get to see their father outside of an orange uniform," Trump told reporters. “So he'll be able to go back home with his family."
Blagojevich obviously wasn’t thinking about his children when he committed the various illegal actions that led to his 14-year federal prison sentence.
Blagojevich wasn’t thinking about anyone’s child when he attempted to extort a children's hospital executive for campaign contributions in exchange for official action in office.
Blagojevich, as he had been known to do, was thinking only about himself.
And Trump put the Blagojevich family ahead of the country, especially Illinois.
Considering all of the corruption that continues to wreak havoc on Illinois and its already despicable reputation, the last thing we need are decisions that empower those who already feel entitled to bend the law for their personal gain to take additional chances with the system.
And we think that is exactly the message the president sent Tuesday by allowing Blagojevich to get out of prison early.
We can only hope that Gov. J.B. Pritzker and Illinois lawmakers of both parties, who have come together to condemn Trump’s commuting of Blagojevich's sentence, use this as a wake-up call to move ahead with much-needed ethics reform.
Lawmaker and lobbyists need to know there are consequences to their actions.
“That was a tremendously powerful, ridiculous sentence in my opinion and in the opinion of many others," Trump said, describing the time Blagojevich spent behind bars as a “long time.”
Yes, Mr. President, eight years is a long time.
Blagojevich violated the law and was convicted by a jury of his peers. He had exhausted his legal appeals, which included two failed requests to the U.S. Supreme Court, seeking to have his sentence reduced.
That’s the way the system is supposed to work, independent of the whims of the president.