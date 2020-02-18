OUR VIEW: Blago move should push ethics reform

He did it for the children.

That’s the reasoning President Donald Trump used to explain his decision to commute the sentence of Rod Blagojevich, the disgraced former Illinois governor who, following his impeachment and removal from office, was charged, convicted and sentenced for, among other things, attempting to sell the U.S. Senate seat of then President-elect Barack Obama.

"They're growing older. They're going to high school now and they rarely get to see their father outside of an orange uniform," Trump told reporters. “So he'll be able to go back home with his family."

Blagojevich obviously wasn’t thinking about his children when he committed the various illegal actions that led to his 14-year federal prison sentence.

Blagojevich wasn’t thinking about anyone’s child when he attempted to extort a children's hospital executive for campaign contributions in exchange for official action in office.

Blagojevich, as he had been known to do, was thinking only about himself.

And Trump put the Blagojevich family ahead of the country, especially Illinois.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-453-2472 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}