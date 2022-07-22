OUR VIEW: Blatantly ignoring voters

Doubling down on an unpopular decision is a bold tempting of fate.

But Decatur School Board President Dan Oakes went all-in this week.

The subject is the increasingly insane story of secret decisions, bargaining with governments, bad faith communications and ignoring a constituency that is making its displeasure more than apparent. Assuming the district gets final approval from the Illinois State Board of Education to use federal COVID funds for the project, the board is going ahead with a land purchase and building a new school.

And, as has been the routine for far too long, the school district continues to say it has no comment.

Oakes this week said “Once we have possession of the land, we will have forums for people to come and give input on the school (features). We're not going to have a forum as to whether or not we're buying it. We're an elected body and we function accordingly. I've never seen any political body that's trying to do something like this that asks for permission from the people that elected them to do the job.”

In the meantime, it appears any comments from the public about the location and possible other uses for the federal funds will fall on deaf ears as far as the school board and district officials are concerned.

The acquisition of Lincoln Park had not been discussed in front of the public until the July 12 board meeting, even though rumors (and Freedom of Information requests by the Herald & Review and other entities) have been present since April.

These internal discussions didn’t just get under way in the past few months. The board found out the federal COVID funds could be used for a new building in December 2021, meaning much legwork had already been done in the previous months.

The more information that comes to the fore about the new building plan, the more public criticism has increased. There has been no positive message from the school board or supporters of a new building. We’re still not clear whom this decision is supposed to benefit.

Oakes is correct – the board is an elected body with responsibilities. We expect them to administer their duties. But they’re also representatives. We expect them to listen and to communicate. No one wants a board that regularly bows to public pressure. But we do expect them to listen. They’ve repeatedly failed at that.

The only times the board has been forthcoming is when their backs have been against the wall, be it finally acknowledging the plan, releasing an FAQ about the plan amid public outcry or Oakes’ declaration of finality this week.

The process has shown nothing but disdain for Decatur schools' constituents. The board has had and continues to have multiple opportunities to talk. Nothing has been shared along the way. If it’s a good decision, explain it. If there’s a reason it wasn’t in the district’s BOLD plan, tell us. There may be facts and details you have that would make your case better. Why not present those instead of refusing to answer questions and hanging up on reporters?

The arrogance of essentially telling the voting and taxpaying public “I don’t care what you think” is breathtaking.

A new building could be vital to Decatur Public Schools. Maybe Lincoln Park is the only possibility. Perhaps many of the concerns held by opponents are frivolous.

We can’t know that, however, without communication and without transparency. The transparency that, by the way, was a plank of each board member’s campaign.

Only through the recent Freedom of Information requests have we found that a plan to relocate staff currently housed in the Keil Administration Building has apparently risen on the priority list.

Additionally, text messages released in response to the FOIA request from Decatur resident Jacob Jenkins revealed that an unnamed person affiliated with the district referred to the proposed new location for Dennis School in Lincoln Park as "ghettoish." That’s troubling, unnecessary and a terrible look as something typed on public property presumably during work hours.

Jenkins and others have made points about the board being out of touch with its constituency. The point is hard to argue. If they’re not listening, how are they staying in touch?