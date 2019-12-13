OUR VIEW: Bloomberg News does a disservice to readers, itself

There are always issues when the boss is doing something outside the norm. But Mike Bloomberg’s news organization is making things difficult for itself and, by extension, the rest of the media entities attempting to cover virtually anything political in today’s supercharged partisan climate.
The billionaire owner of Bloomberg News last month announced his entry into the Democratic presidential candidacy chase. After the former New York mayor made the announcement, Bloomberg News editor John Micklethwait told the 2,700 TV, radio, magazine and digital workers in the newsroom to avoid investigating Bloomberg or any of the other Democrat candidates. But they were instructed to continue looking into President Trump. The decision resulted in Trump’s campaign barring Bloomberg reporters from his campaign events.
The decision came with the candidate’s implicit approval. Bloomberg said of his employees, “They get a paycheck. But with your paycheck comes some restrictions and responsibilities.”
Certainly true. There are expectations and restrictions in every job. But one of the last things a journalist expects is to be told to keep hands off national political figures. When that becomes an order to keep your hands off specific political figures but not others, there’s definitely a problem.
Earlier this month, Houston Chronicle editor Steve Riley declared his paper would avoid Bloomberg News political stories. Any other newspaper with access to Bloomberg ought to be doing the same thing, even if they’re not saying it. Study after study shows the importance of free and active journalists doing watchdog work and investigating wrongdoing that others decline to probe. Taking 2,700 journalists out of a specific area is a disservice to readers and reporters. The decision does no one any favors, and unnecessarily provides addition ammunition for those critical of any form of media.
Former Bloomberg politics editor Kathy Keily told the Washington Post, “The attitude at Bloomberg seems to be, ‘We can’t cover ourselves, But nothing is further from the truth. Does The Washington Post not cover Amazon because (Amazon chief executive) Jeff Bezos owns The Post? No. Does the Wall Street Journal not write about (principal owner) Rupert Murdoch? No. The fact is, most reporters are far more loyal to readers than to the person who signs the paychecks. That might be hard for the owners to accept, but it’s the truth.”
Viewers of any of the dozens of Disney properties – including all ESPN and ABC platforms – have been subjected to non-stop promotions and commercials for Disney’s streaming service. That sometimes includes stilted and awkward in-show promotional announcements. Even amid that, talking heads are not instructed to stay clear of company-related controversy. They acknowledge the conflict and move forward.
Keily’s point about loyalty to the readers is well-made. The paycheck is important – it keeps the lights on and a roof overhead. But service to the readers is a vital piece of being a good journalist. Keeping reporters away from anything is rarely a good idea.