OUR VIEW: Bloomberg News does a disservice to readers, itself

There are always issues when the boss is doing something outside the norm. But Mike Bloomberg’s news organization is making things difficult for itself and, by extension, the rest of the media entities attempting to cover virtually anything political in today’s supercharged partisan climate.

The billionaire owner of Bloomberg News last month announced his entry into the Democratic presidential candidacy chase. After the former New York mayor made the announcement, Bloomberg News editor John Micklethwait told the 2,700 TV, radio, magazine and digital workers in the newsroom to avoid investigating Bloomberg or any of the other Democrat candidates. But they were instructed to continue looking into President Trump. The decision resulted in Trump’s campaign barring Bloomberg reporters from his campaign events.

The decision came with the candidate’s implicit approval. Bloomberg said of his employees, “They get a paycheck. But with your paycheck comes some restrictions and responsibilities.”

Certainly true. There are expectations and restrictions in every job. But one of the last things a journalist expects is to be told to keep hands off national political figures. When that becomes an order to keep your hands off specific political figures but not others, there’s definitely a problem.